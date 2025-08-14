“I don’t need to know your name”: Call center worker records jaw-dropping demands from abusive customers

Content creator and customer service coach Veronika Rivera performs as ‘Veronica’ in comedy skits that reflect the reality of call center workers at the mercy of abusive callers. The viral videos provide a look behind the scenes that commenters who work in customer service confirm is realistic.

Veronica’s over-the-top scenarios are both hilarious and concerning. Commenters responded in shock to customers’ unreasonable and disrespectful attitudes toward the human being on the other end of the line.

A July 21, 2025, skit from Rivera that went viral with 3.1 million views was cross-posted to r/TikTokCringe by Reddit user u/Super_Culture_1986, who asked, “Do people really act like that?”

u/Background-Eye778 confirmed, “Yes, constantly. To the point of me wondering how most people are able to drive cars, be in charge of their own money, and how they’ve gotten this far in life without someone else’s constant guidance.”

“I don’t know how anyone can do this job. I would be in tears every single day.”

In the video, Veronica answers the phone in a standard, professional manner. She says, “Thank you for calling customer service. This is Veronica. How can I help you?” The caller interrupts the brief greeting to reprimand her, “I don’t need to know your name. I just need you to help me with my reservation. That’s all I need you to do. Okay?”

The customer demands that Veronica cancel her flight reservation and waive the cancellation fee, despite a previously waived fee on her record. Veronica calmly explains it’s not possible to waive the fee a second time and remains patient for the duration of the call as the caller’s rude behavior escalates. Ultimately, the customer hangs up on Veronica, asserting, “I’ll just hang up, and I’ll call back, and I’ll get someone else.”

“Asking a stranger for a favor while being an a**hole. Interesting choice.”

u/HatePeopleLoveCats1 commented, “Yeah I don’t know how anyone can do this job. I would be in tears every single day. People can be so mean and so awful!! Seriously can’t pay customer service people enough.”

Speaking for IRL customer service reps, u/Durpy15648 replied, “You grow numb to it over time but as a side effect, you die a little inside every day.”

Humor as a survival skill

Another one of Rivera’s customer service skits has 1 million views. She captioned the July 27 post, “Working in a call center takes special skill! God bless us all 😅😅.” Veronika wrote, “This is my daily life. Customer service isn’t for the weak.”

The video is a compilation of a few calls. In the first, a customer chastised Veronica for asking her to have a pen and paper available. The caller clipped, “You don’t need to tell me what to do. I know that I need to write down my confirmation number. Okay?”

In the second call, a woman argued with Veronica about how many checked bags she’s allowed on her flight. Veronica confirmed the reservation allows two checked bags. When the customer absurdly demanded she be permitted to travel with three checked bags because her “sister told her she could,” Veronica demonstrated how to hit back like a courtesy pro:

“Take as many bags as you want, and then deal with the issue at the airport. When you gotta throw away all your panties and stuff, don’t blame me.”

“I’ve worked with customers for 14 years and now I have PTSD because of people.. like, not even joking. PTSD causes changes in parts of your brain and now I have to suffer for the rest of my life lol.”

“I could not do this job!!!”

“This is why airlines automate. Let them deal with AI. 🥰”

“Veronica’s way is the ONLY way customers should be handled.”

Who is “the real Veronika”?

Veronika Rivera, @therealVeronika on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, is the person behind customer service provider Veronica, or as she puts it, “the face behind the voice of customer service all over the web.”

Rivera is an actress, content creator, and customer service coach who performs skits that often include real-life scenarios to teach people how to deal with toxic managers and customers in the workplace. She uses humor as a tool to help professionals build confidence so they can assert themselves. In the caption of one post, Rivera put it like this, “Many people look confused when they find out I’m a customer service coach because they think I’m teaching people how to be sassy.”

