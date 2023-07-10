‘The fact that they EXPIRE so you built that up in 1-2 months’: McDonald’s customer has more than 400,000 app points

A McDonald’s customer took to TikTok with an odd humble brag—apparently, he has amassed over 400,000 rewards points on the fast food chain’s app.

In a viral TikTok video with over 381,000 views, user Jimmy Ryan (@jimmyryan) proved that he may be one of Mickey D’s most consistent customers.

@jimmyyryann i just can’t say no to a good deal ♬ original sound – floptok

In the short clip, the creator lip-synchs to audio that says, “Clap if you’ve ever been to a fat farm.”

The video then cuts to Jimmy in front of a screenshot that shows his MyMcDonald’s Rewards, amounting to a whopping 406,558 points. The creator smiles at the camera as applause comes on over the audio, and a voice says, “A few of you fatties.”

Users who create a profile on the McDonald’s app get a four-digit code that generates points when provided at checkout. These points can then be redeemed for various menu items, and membership gives customers access to exclusive daily deals. Customers who download the app for the first time and join MyMcDonald’s Rewards are currently also entitled to “free large Fries along with a minimum $1 purchase.”

In the comments section, many applauded the TikToker’s persistence, which seems to have paid off.

“One of these days you’re gonna be able to get a whole buffet for free,” one user wrote.

“Jimmy isn’t that like over $500 worth of McDonald’s,” another asked, to which the creator responded, “Well… Sorta kinda…”

“The fact that they EXPIRE so you built that up in 1-2 months,” said another user, pointing out Jimmy’s commitment.

Jimmy is not the only TikToker to go viral after disclosing how many McDonald’s reward points he accumulated. Last month, another user raked in views after she revealed that she only had $1.34 in her bank account, but somehow had over 30,000 points on her McDonald’s app.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jimmy via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email for further information.