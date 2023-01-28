‘I purposely take longer to answer them’: McDonald’s worker calls out drive-thru customers who start rattling off order as soon as they pull up

TikToker Angela Reyes (@angela.danii) sparked a snowball effect of drive-thru employee gripes from TikTokers after ragging on customers who order the second they pull up to the ordering kiosk.

In the video, Reyes wears a headset, her hands ready to key in items on an ordering screen. A text overlay reads: “when customers love to say ‘hello’ while barely pulling up to the speaker.”

Reyes lipsyncs a popular TikTok sound where a drive-thru customer says “hello,” and she replies “hold up bitch,” while placing the customer on hold with “waiting” music.

There are several purported cardinal sins of drive-thru ordering that many fast-food workers have decried, many of which were compiled by Eat This. The outlet named several common behaviors that apparently grind employees’ gears, the first of them being prospective diners who show up at the speaker and don’t have the foggiest idea as to what they want to order.

It seems another thing fast-food drive-thru employees are fed up with is pranks. There are throngs of people with TikTok accounts who use unknowing fast-food workers as content in their journey to go viral.

In a Reddit post about frustrating drive-thru customer behavior, it’s considered poor form to make two separate orders, i.e. two separate checks for people in the same car. In this instance, it’s considered better to just go inside the establishment to place your order.

Slow payers and violent/combative customers are generally frowned upon as well, but there’s another type of patron fast-food employees can’t stand and that’s the ‘gaslighter.’ One TikTok user said a recurring trend they noticed while on the job was dealing with patrons who pretend as if there was something wrong with their order or that an item was missing when there really wasn’t in an attempt to get free food.

Other TikTok users who saw Reyes’ post left comments about their own frustrating experiences at the drive-thru.

“And when I say hi welcome they say ‘give me a minute I not ready yet’ and take long to order,” one wrote.

Another replied, “Or when you say ‘one moment please’ then they rap their entire order.”

“’We’ll be right with you’ Immediately starts ordering,” a user penned.

User @luhliv803 said there’s one particular ordering behavior that gets on her nerves, writing, “Or when I greet them multiple times and they don’t say anything and then out of the blue start the order I just act like I don’t hear them.”