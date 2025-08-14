“Get over here!”: Drunk passenger refuses to sit down, gets picked up and placed in his seat like a toddler

A Breeze Airways flight headed to Los Angeles on Wednesday made an unscheduled landing in Colorado after a seemingly drunk passenger repeatedly defied crew instructions and broke free from restraints mid-flight. The standoff ended when another traveler, described by his sister as “Avenger”-like, stepped in, lifting the man and placing him back in his seat to cheers from fellow passengers.

Police boarded the plane upon landing and arrested the disruptive traveler.

The original video has been viewed over 7 million times, and the music-less repost has been viewed over 236.2K times.

What happened on the flight?

The unruly passenger had previously been restrained, but managed to break free from restraints midair. According to commenter Lakeisha (@lakeishawalkerspe), her brother, who she described as “large” and “Avenger”-like, stepped in after the flight attendant asked for help. In the clip, he swiftly picked up the man and placed him back in his seat. The decisive action drew cheers online.

As Lakeisha explained in her comment, the man had been drinking and repeatedly refused to comply. The flight attendant urged him to sit for safety reasons, but he wouldn’t budge. Eventually, the crew restrained him, yet he still managed to get loose.

At that point, the flight attendant called for assistance. Without hesitation, her brother grabbed the disruptive passenger in what she jokingly compared to a “Mortal Kombat ‘Get Over Here!’” move. He then forcefully seated him.

Because the disruption continued, the pilot diverted the flight to Colorado. Once on the ground, police arrested the unruly traveler.

Reactions to the video

Viewers flooded the comments with praise for the quick-thinking passenger. Many applauded his willingness to step in when others might have stayed seated. Some even called him a hero.

However, a few commenters debated whether physically moving another passenger was the best choice. Despite that, most agreed the man’s behavior posed a serious risk. In situations like this, online users pointed out, safety trumps etiquette.

“That doesn’t look like any type of airport security no identifying badge or anything. just looks like a random guy that put his hands on another man which would be legally constituted as battery more than likely,” said TikToker @ybcthanerd.

The dramatic moment sparked jokes about real-life superheroes and adult men being treated like toddlers. Several viewers said they hoped airlines would offer him free flights for his trouble. Others noted that the flight crew seemed grateful for the help.

Lakeisha said in another comment on the viral video that her brother was “truly overwhelmed with the wonderful comments.”

Meanwhile, the clip continued to spread to Reddit‘s r/PublicFreakout subreddit, where viewers laughed at the tone shift of the drunk passenger the moment Lakeisha’s brother stood up to him.

“Have to admit, that gentleman used his might in the gentlest way possible considering the circumstances. Classiness in the face of sheer stupidity. He could have tossed that man-child around like a freaking beanbag,” wrote u/thornyrosary.

@mysaltylove_ did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

