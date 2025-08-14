The way hashtags are being used on TikTok is changing. While it’s usually not best practice to litter your uploads with dozens of hashtags, it can be helpful when it comes to accessing subcultures and communities.

However, since July, TikTokers have reported being unable to add more than five hashtags in their descriptions.

TikTok has a max 5 hashtags now, since when!? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/H5zuk51O1s — Gee ✨ (@justgee92) August 12, 2025

As shown with screenshots, when a user tries to add a sixth hashtag, a box pops up that reads: “Maximum 5 hashtags. Use accurate hashtags to get more views.”

The trouble is, TikTok hasn’t given any clear reason as to why it has made this change. However, a post on Juicer, the website of a social media posting tool, suggests that it might be down to engagement.

According to Juicer, it’s best to use 3-5 hashtags and to monitor them rather than cramming as many different hashtags as possible. Indeed, the Juicer website also notes that irrelevant hashtags might actually harm rather than help TikTok engagement.

But with little clarity and a lot of disruption, many TikTokers are unhappy.

this 5 hashtag limit on tiktok is my 13th reason pic.twitter.com/XCQK3U6fcW — Via V🇵🇸 (@ViaVolterra1312) August 14, 2025

TikTokers react to hashtag change

Over on X, users couldn’t believe it. “Why does TikTok now have a maximum hashtag limit of 5?” one user asked, pairing its post with a GIF of a disgruntled NeNe Leakes.

Why does tiktok now have a maximum hashtag limit of 5? pic.twitter.com/4tWQztijXM — noah👅 (@thenoahshowww) August 12, 2025

Another shared a GIF of Nikocado Avocado taking his aggression out on a car chair, along with a caption reading: “TikTok putting a 5 hashtag limit….”

tiktok putting a 5 hashtag limit…. pic.twitter.com/nZgRSqKrzw — 𖤐 nia (@8stardemo) August 12, 2025

While a third shared a screenshot and added: “TIKTOK ADDED A HASHTAG LIMIT??? **** YOU DUDE.” A string of heartbroken emojis followed the words.

A fourth posted a GIF of Robert Downey Jr. rolling his eyes. “Really, @tiktok_us?” they asked. “Only 5 hashtags allowed???”

Is it because of TikTok’s character limit?

While the reason for this change is unclear, Distractify might have the answer.

The outlet notes that the overall character limit of TikToks is restricted to 100 characters. In turn, it would make sense for the app to limit the viewer from writing too many hashtags.

So, it may well be that this is just a lack of communication from TikTok that’s coming back to bite them.

