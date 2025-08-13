“I feel so bad”: Popeyes launches confusing collaboration with Twitch streamers. After people try to order it, Cinna takes to social media to clarify

It looks like Popeyes has some explaining to do to fans of many Twitch streamers.

In celebration of its new Build Your Own Bundle deal, the fast-food outlet collaborated with several streamers, who shared their Bundles of choice on an Instagram post on the official Popeyes account.

Popeyes launches confusing collab

For Cinna, who has over 800,000 Twitch followers, this includes Boneless Wings, three pieces of Signature Chicken, three tenders, and Mac and Cheese.

This means fans can eat like their favorite streamers, but when it came to this Popeyes deal, many of them got a little bit confused and assumed that one could go into the restaurant and ask for a “Cinna Meal.”

Much of this confusion stemmed from an X post, which, at the time of writing, has garnered 6.3 million views. “Cinna now has her own meal at Popeyes for $20,” the post read. It was accompanied by screenshots of the Instagram post.

Quoting this post, Cinna provided a much-needed PSA after being inundated with questions by people who wanted to order a ‘Cinna Meal.

some guy also just told me in the airport congrats on the collab meal he was gonna order it LMAOOOOOO I FEEL SO BAD AWWWWWW — cinna (@cinnabrit) August 13, 2025

Tagging the brand, she said: “bro people are going to Popeyes and trying to order this and dming confused please help LMAOOOOO.”

In a second post, she went on to share an IRL encounter she had with a fan over this, writing: “Some guy also just told me in the airport congrats on the collab meal he was gonna order it LMAOOOOOO I FEEL SO BAD AWWWWWW”

Even MrBeast was fooled

It wasn’t just fans who got crossed wires about it — MrBeast admitted in an X reply that even he had gotten confused.

no but I’ll start working on it Rn. I’ll get you that meal deal one way or another 🫡 — cinna (@cinnabrit) August 13, 2025

“You’re telling me this isn’t real?” he asked. “I was just talking about it lol.”

To which Cinna replied: “No, but I’ll start working on it rn. I’ll get you that meal deal one way or another.”

Basically popeyes added this and asked the streamers what they would get. Their name isn’t near the window. Cmon Popeyes pic.twitter.com/Ko6nFgLiMO — clips (@AuraClipsNow) August 13, 2025

If anyone can make things happen, it’s MrBeast, so perhaps we’ll soon be seeing a Cinna Meal after all.

In response to the confusion, it looks like Popeyes’ Instagram post has been deleted.

