‘I just got a double cheeseburger for 29 cents’: McDonald’s customer shares how he gets free food using the fast-food chain’s mobile app

In this day in age, it’s convenient to order food on a fast-food restaurant’s app. At the tip of your fingers, you can order what you want without leaving your house or contacting people. In addition, some apps provide great deals and ways to get free food. In a viral TikTok video, a man shares how he gets free food by knowing how to navigate the McDonald’s app.

TikTok user Ben (@theretrokid_ben) uploaded a video about the McDonald’s app hacks. The clip only shows Ben sitting in his car at the McDonald’s drive-thru. A smile crosses his face, the text overlay reading, “you’ll never go hungry if you know how to operate the McDonald’s app.” Ben reinforces this in the caption, writing, “@mcdonalds the app is lit and gives you free food.”

The video racked up over 503,000 views as of Monday with many viewers sharing their experiences with getting great deals from the app.

“Yep lots of free stuff. When a basketball team wins they give out free nuggets. Fries 1$. Big Macs are always buy one get one for a penny,” one viewer shared.

“I just got a double cheeseburger for 29 cents,” a second user wrote.

“Chicken nuggets 1.00 I tell my kids take my phone if you go to McDs I need those points,” another said.

“Just got a premium chicken sandwich, big mac, fries and drink for $3,” one user concurred.

On the other hand, like every app, there are discrepancies and people recounted those in the comments.

“I literally was just saying I have all these points and don’t know how to use them and this pops up,” one person commented.

“You need to wait 15 minutes to order more then one thing but I’ll wait if it’s free,” another wrote.

“My app isn’t giving me points. been stuck on 900 points for 3 weeks and I’ve ordered mcdonalds like 4 times in that amount of time,” a third claimed.

“There’s no option for free stuff one of y’all show me how to get it for free,” another stated.

McDonald’s launched their mobile app in 2015. In the app, you can earn rewards points called “MyMcDonald’s Rewards” which can be used to receive discounts on food. In addition to the MyMcDonald’s Rewards points, you can earn points via McDelivery, where you can have food delivered to you. These deals include $1 Large Fry, 99cent Any Size Coffee, Free Fries Friday, and more.

