‘Digging for exact change for 5 mins’: McDonald’s worker complains about customers who take too long to order and end up affecting her drive-thru time

A McDonald’s worker took to TikTok to vent about slow customers, meeting with sympathy from commenters who know the pain of randos affecting how quickly you can move people through the drive-thru line.

The video comes from creator Liyah (@beautyofliyah), getting more than 27,000 views as of Saturday. This creator frequently posts about her workplace, including in a TikTok video featured in a March Daily Dot story, about how she had a manager who would cut the lights to give the impression their store was closed.

In this latest video, the creator has an eight-second rant lip-syncing audio that started with what sounds like, “Are you asking me to drive this bitch?” before wondering, “Because what the fuck is the problem?” and then yelling, “Let’s goooooo!”

The on-screen caption reveals the root of her frustration, “When you trying to move the line and get good times but the customers taking forever to order, trying to fix mobile, on the phone, and driving slow.”

Commenters had their theories about what the hold-up in the drive-thru line might be, feeling for the creator.

“Digging for exact change for 5 mins,” cracked one.

Another chimed in, “Digging for exact change for 5 min when they know they don’t have it hahah.”

“They be saying hello? Hello? Hello? Like … and then when you respond they say ONE SECOND,” said another, citing a common complaint from drive-thru workers.

“And trynna add things at the window,” said another, giving customers on TikTok another item to add to a mental list of what not to do in the drive-thru line.

“Or when some mf is whispering into the damn speaker and you gotta figure out what they want,” said another.

Or, as one user added to the pile, “Or trynna have a talk about they life like I really don’t care just get it and gooo.”

This all adds up to a lot of drive-thru workers frustrated by how the public is interfering with their drive-thru time.

“I’m tired of getting yelled at bc of these slow-ass customers,” one commenter shared. “All I hear is ‘hurry up in the back.’ I’m like it’s these slow-ass customers.”

