“As a single person don’t ever do this to me”: Bride slammed for handing out “singles sheet” at wedding says it was meant to be fun, not humiliating

Some brides toss bouquets to single guests. Jessica Branda handed them laminated photos of each other instead.

The 27-year-old from Hackensack, New Jersey, tied the knot on June 30, 2025. Instead of setting up a “singles table,” she tried something she’d seen on TikTok. Branda (@jessicabrandaa) compiled headshots, first names, and initials of her unattached guests onto a glossy sheet labeled “Tonight’s Most Eligible.”

Beneath the title, she added the playful tagline, “Flirty, fabulous, and potentially your future plus-one.” At the bottom, she made her intentions crystal clear, writing, “Yes, this is a matchmaking attempt. You’re welcome.”

She hoped the quirky move would spark conversations, break the ice, and maybe even lead to a love story.

Backlash to the wedding “singles list” on TikTok was swift

Branda posted the guests’ reactions to the “singles sheet” on TikTok, expecting a few laughs. Instead, she got a flood of criticism. Some viewers called it “humiliating” and “cringe.” One user claimed they would have taken back their gift if their face appeared on it. Another insisted the list would make them walk out of the reception entirely.

Nevertheless, others defended the bride’s creativity. A supporter urged critics to “have a little fun” and pointed out that no one was forced to participate. They even shared a personal anecdote about relatives meeting at a wedding and enjoying a solid relationship afterward.

Despite the online outrage, Branda maintained in her interview with the Daily Mail that guests at her reception loved the idea. She recalled people approaching her to say how hilarious it was, especially since her husband’s grandparents appeared on the list.

The bride stands by her choice

While she didn’t warn everyone in advance, Branda did quietly confirm a few single statuses. She wanted the sheets to be a surprise but not an uncomfortable one. In her view, knowing her friends’ personalities helped her predict a positive response.

“I know my friends and they’re not too sensitive so I knew no one would be upset,” she told the Daily Mail. She later checked in with the guests after the video went viral, and they reassured her no one was upset.

Branda admitted she was surprised by how seriously TikTok commenters took the gimmick. She acknowledged that some people might feel insecure about being single, but she considered the sheets far less awkward than assigning singles to the same table.

“I guess it’s embarrassing if you’re embarrassed about being single?” she said. “Which I think people shouldn’t be but everyone’s entitled to their own opinion.”

Ultimately, her matchmaking experiment didn’t lead to any newfound relationships. However, Branda had no regrets. She argued that the idea was harmless fun and gave guests an easy way to start conversations.

@jessicabrandaa did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

