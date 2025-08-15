“Should have left it alone”: Weeks after Tea app’s data breach, male version TeaOnHer also hacked

Weeks after hackers leaked user data from the Tea app, a platform that lets women rate ex-partners, a new male version of the app, TeaOnHer, experienced the same issue.

What are the Tea and TeaOnHer apps?

The original Tea app launched in 2023, marketed as a women’s safety tool to warn others about bad experiences with men they dated. However, it didn’t go viral until July 2025, as it skyrocketed to the top three most downloaded apps on the Apple App Store.

The app features anonymous forums, criminal background checks, phone number lookups, and a reverse image search tool to identify catfishers. To join, women must upload a selfie and a photo of their ID to verify their gender.

In response to the women-focused app, a male version of the Tea app, TeaOnHer, launched. It quickly joined Tea at the top of the app charts. The app also allows men to anonymously share information on the women they date.

However, many users of the Tea app said it can’t be compared to TeaOnHer.

TikToker Nina (@ninadoesthemost) pointed out that women and men were using their respective apps for different reasons.

@ninadoesthemost My predictions on the Tea On Her” app. I forgot to say this: I think the app will actually divide men. All it takes is a few days of continuous use of the app, and many men will experience for themselves how scary and unhinged they can be. By September, they will become exhausted of hearing negative feedback on women from other men, and frankly, they won’t care about being accepted by each other on the app…At least, not more than they care about scratching that little itch… ♬ original sound – Ninadoesthemost

“What [women] are using the app for is to expose people who be doing [domestic violence] and maybe got a restraining order. Or maybe he’s got seven kids and don’t show up for any of them,” she explained. “[Men] are on there for a different reason. They’re green flagging which girls are easy or good in bed.”

Were Tea and TeaOnHer hacked?

Both apps experienced major data breaches.

In July, hackers accessed and leaked private messages between Tea users and their ID photos. The data was quickly downloaded and spread on the online imageboard, 4chan, according to 404 Media.

On TikTok, many women lamented that their information was shared in the breach.

“I should’ve minded my business. Should’ve left that tea app aloneee,” one commented under a video of the leaked images.

“I joined to see what the hype was all about, I should have left it alone,” another wrote.

“My pic is so ugly. I just wanted to see what the app is abt,” a third said.

Just last week, TeaOnHer experienced the same. According to TechCrunch, the male version of the app began leaking driver’s licenses of its users, too. Reporters were able to access the sensitive data in minutes, as the admin side of the app allowed unauthenticated users to access it.

An X users explains how hackers got access, writing, “TeaOnHer, the app meant to combat the infamous “TeaApp”, is also a giant dumpster fire. It has been compromised. THE DEVELOPER MADE HIS PASSWORD TO THE ADMIN PANEL “Password1!”. IT WAS STORED IN PLAIN TEXT ON THE LANDING PAGE. WHAT THE [expletive}.”

TeaOnHer, the app meant to combat the infamous “TeaApp”, is also a giant dumpster fire. It has been compromised.



THE DEVELOPER MADE HIS PASSWORD TO THE ADMIN PANEL “Password1!”. IT WAS STORED IN PLAIN TEXT ON THE LANDING PAGE.



WHAT THE FUCK. pic.twitter.com/kKr54vvIJg — vx-underground (@vxunderground) August 14, 2025

Both Tea and TeaOnHer may face class action lawsuits by users whose personal data was leaked.

How did TeaOnHer users react to the breach?

On the subreddit r/technology, many users criticized the app’s lack of security following the first breach of the original Tea app.

“Wait, so they saw what happened with the first app getting ‘hacked’ and decided, let’s store user info in the same negligent way?” one asked.

“Whoever owns that site, should just sell their computer and not touch them ever again,” another said.

“Surprised guys put their finger in that light socket while their sister is still in the hospital with electrical burns,” a third joked.

Others questioned if the hack was a “set up” to expose men who use the app.

“Was this just a revenge project made by the original with the only intention of doxxing some men?” one wrote on X.

“Were there really idiots who fell for such an obvious bait?” another commented.

“Who wants to bet this was set up by an angry woman after the tea app debacle with full intent to leak it all?” a third asked.

