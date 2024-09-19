We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A “creepy” Airbnb nightmare story that sounds like it is straight out of a horror movie , JD Vance getting corrected online for claiming that no one has attempted to kill Kamala Harris, a look at how you can dress up as memes this Halloween , and the trending discourse around a Temu vape and the cilantro soap gene .

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

This Airbnb horror story sounds like it is straight out of a horror movie .

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) claimed this week that no one has attempted to kill Vice President Kamala Harris, in an apparent attempt to portray right-wing rhetoric as harmless. The only problem? His claim isn’t true .

🎃 MEMES

The best 2024 meme costumes you can dress as for Halloween

Now that summer is over, spooky season is basically upon us. For those who put time and work into Halloween costumes, that means it’s time to plan. Of course, the chronically online love a good meme costume .

If you’ve been on Reddit or Threads recently, you might’ve seen people talk about Temu vapes and the cilantro soap gene . It’s probably a sentence you never thought you’d read, but we’ll try and explain it to you the best we can.

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🌶️ This woman ordered two jalapenos through Instacart. She was shocked at what she actually received .

🎯 Have you gotten in on the Target Circle app craze? Tons of shoppers use the Target Circle app to rack up on coupons and save at checkout. However, some users have noticed that one of their favorite features is gone .

🖨️ HP’s controversial Instant Ink subscription service is once again under fire after one TikToker’s printer suddenly stopped working .

🚗 This woman didn’t get an oil change for 2 years. Here’s what happened to her car .

🥤 Can you ever have too many cupholders in your car ?

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: Long before #instagays, YouTube’s gay celebs blazed the trail for a generation of LGBTQ youth.

