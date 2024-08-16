‘Just install bros cup holder’: Technician blasts customer who wants cup holder installed in car. Viewers side with the customer

Can you ever have too many cupholders in your car?

When it comes to performance and handling you can’t do much better than the classic Porsche 911. The German manufacturer’s two-door coupe is arguably the signature make of the sports car giant.

But it doesn’t give you a lot of options when it comes to setting down your morning latte.

One driver decided they had enough of the 911’s meager (and oddly positioned) standard cup holders. They decided to have a mechanic install an optional center console holder. But they didn’t know that the technician doing the installing would throw in some side-eye as well.

Online Volkswagen enthusiast and Hawaii-based TikToker Jimmy (@reallyjimmy_) threw a little shade his customer’s way. He did so in a video depicting the installation he posted to his account on June 20.

The video recently surpassed 685,200 views on TikTok.

The video is captioned, “Not enough cup holders he says.” In it, Jimmy unboxes the new holder and shows it to the camera. The on-screen text reads: “Customer states install cup holder.”

Though Jimmy does not speak in the video, he shows viewers wear the new cupholder should fit into the Porsche’s center console, but then he pans over to the other side of the vehicle.

He reveals not only the two standard cup holders, which, unlike most vehicles, are hidden in a compartment above the passenger side glove box. He also reveals another third-party brand cup/bottle holder that has been attached to the center console.

With the new holder installed, that would bring the number of holders in the vehicle to four. That’s a number Jimmy seems to be implying is an embarrassment of riches.

Viewers disagree

But his viewers don’t seem to agree with the implication.

Chris (@giant_robot) wrote, “I wouldn’t want to reach over to the passenger side to grab my drink either.”

To this, Jimmy conceded, “True. But I still rather not take the chance of spilling my drink on thousands of $$ on electronics.”

Another viewer commented, “To be fair, those pop-out ones [that come standard] can’t be trusted to hold anything securely.”

Many viewers just thought Jimmy should have installed the new holder without raising an eyebrow.

“Just install bros cup holder,” one wrote. Another added, “Just install my cup holder bro.”

And indubitable_dooby (@indubitable_) wrote facetiously, “Jus put my fries in the bag bro.”

Why doesn’t the Porsche 911 have good cupholders?

Matthew DeBoard, writing for Business Insider, says the Porsche 911’s cupholders “are almost useless” but also states, “If you’re worried about how ‘modern’ your cupholders are, you might not be the best customer for a Porsche 911. Everything in the car has been designed to keep the weight down and make sure you concentrate on that for which there is no substitute: driving! My goodness, I love this car.”

Perhaps Killian Fritz’s (@killianfritz) comment sums it up best, “Considering all 3 of those are for the passenger, yeah I’d want another one installed for me too!”

