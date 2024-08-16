‘Ohhh girl that is an expensive oopsie’: Woman doesn’t get an oil change for 2 years. Here’s what happened to her car

A woman shared what happened to her car after she did not get an oil change or properly maintain her car for two years.

Emily (@emsinggg0) recently asked TikTok users, “What is the longest you have gone without getting an oil change?” Her video received over 159,000 views.

“Me personally, I think it’s been about two years,” she continues.

What can happen if you don’t keep up with oil changes?

The head gasket is the barrier that separates the bottom end of an engine motor and the cylinder head. Its purpose is to maintain compression and seal combustion happening in each cylinder. The head gasket also serves as a barrier between the coolant channels that run through an engine block, and the oil in the rotating assembly.

Engine overheating is one of the most common causes of a blown head gasket. This can can result in smoke coming out of the tailpipe or the car feeling underpowered. It is likely what Emily seems to have experienced with her car. Regular oil changes can prevent your engine from overheating and blowing the head gasket. It is recommended that most cars get an oil change every 5,000 to 7,500 miles, according to AAA.

Emily says that a few days ago, her car started emitting smoke. But the car continued to have problems even after getting an oil change.

Emily claims it was still emitting smoke, not handling correctly, and making unusual noises. She adds that although the “oil change” light was on, she thought this was more of a suggestion.

“I’m pretty sure I ruined my car from being an irresponsible idiot,” she says.

Viewers were divided about oil changes

Many commenters remarked that this would never happen to them.

“Girl I stay checking my oil percentage I have a fear of being on the side of the road,” wrote one driver.

“My anxiety would never let me live this way, I’d get my oil changed every week if I could … I’d love to be you Emily,” another shared.

“Ohhh girl that is an expensive oopsie,” wrote someone else.

“That’s insane. anything that needs to be done on my car I take it in right away. I don’t play about my car,” claimed yet another person.

However, there were also several drivers who admitted to being as careless about changing their car’s oil as the TikToker.

“If my husband doesn’t take my car and do it himself I WILL NOT,” wrote one user.

“I once went 4 years and my car was fine after I finally got it changed … idk how I got so lucky,” said another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Emily via email for further updates.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.