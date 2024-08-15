‘I want my gift card and $35 off’: Target shopper questions what happened to rewards after switching to Target Circle

Have you gotten in on the Target Circle app craze? Tons of shoppers use the Target Circle app to rack up on coupons and save at checkout. However, some users have noticed that one of their favorite features is gone.

The missing feature is the “cashback”-like feature. For every purchase that you made, you would get 1% back in rewards onto your Target Circle app to use toward future purchases.

Target customer @anicole__ made a video about their confusion that no matter how much they spent, their rewards remained at $0.

“OK. This question is for my Target girlies. Ever since they switched the app, … I don’t get Target rewards anymore. Is that a new thing? Do ya get rewards? If you do let me know how I can get mine back, because I haven’t gotten it. I don’t know,” @anicole__ says.

The video has 60,000 views and 250 comments.

@anicole__ What happened to Target rewards ? Doni need to update something? ♬ original sound – anicole__

Viewers in the comments section are wondering the same thing as @anicole__.

“BROOOOO I SAID THE SAME THING!!!!!!!! I was so mad bc we bought a wonderfold and i didn’t get any rewards,” one commenter said.

Another wrote, “I went the other day & spent $190 and not a single penny was added to my rewards…. Like I hate it now.”

“Hi! I work at Target, they ended the rewards back in April and started to add more deals!!” another mentioned.

What happened to the 1% earnings?

This last comment is correct. Target has an “About Target Circle” page. Under the “Will I still get 1% earnings on my purchases?” question, it states, “Target is no longer offering the 1% rewards.”

“We’ll be removing the 1% earnings. As we evolve the Target Circle™ experience we’re reprioritizing to focus on access to automatic deals, personalized bonuses and much more,” it notes.

One of the benefits of the new Circle App is that coupons will be added automatically instead of having to find them individually. Unfortunately, you win some, you lose some it seems.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @anicole__ for comment via TikTok comment and message and to Target via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.