‘The ink is completely full’: Woman warns against HP printers after canceling subscription. It won’t let her print anything

HP’s controversial Instant Ink subscription service is once again under fire after one TikToker’s printer suddenly stopped working.

TikToker Mags (@maginherbag) posted the video on Aug. 8. It has since amassed over 3.1 million views. The clip is captioned, “HP Instant Ink Scam.” In it, Mags expresses her frustration with the cartridges in her HP DeskJet 2700 printer.

“I’m losing my mind over this,” Mags begins. She explains that her printer suddenly stopped working, printing an error message that reads: “Payment method needs updating. Cannot print with the installed HP instant ink cartridge.”

Digging deeper, Mags discovered the often overlooked fine print of HP’s Instant Ink program. “It turns out if you got ink from HP through this [expletive] instant ink program after your billing cycle ends, you literally can’t print with them,” she says.

How does the subscription work?

The Instant Ink subscription program operates using a subscription system similar to that of video streaming services like Netflix. Cartridges provided through this program require a constant internet connection to verify your subscription status.

The upside of this system, according to HP, is that your printer automatically checks the level of ink in your cartridges. It instantly orders new ones if you are close to running out.

However, the obvious downside of this verification process is that if a user attempts to print without a valid subscription—whether due to payment issues or internet disruption—the cartridges become unusable. This, as previously mentioned, occurs regardless of the actual ink level in the cartridge. And it effectively renders full cartridges inoperable due to a software feature.

So far, Mags’ video has accumulated over 16,200 comments. Many viewers recommended abandoning HP and going for a different printer brand.

One commenter wrote: “Not having an Epson ecotank printer in 2024 is absolutely insane to me. I’ve been using the same ink since 2020 and have not needed to refill since then, and the ink is so cheap, not like those cartridges.”

Another Epson user chimed in, “I have an Epson Ecotank and have printed thousands of pages (at least 5k) and have paid 15€ for ink so far in 5 years.”

The fact that even printers have subscription services felt dystopian to some users, with one commenting, “A PRINTER SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE. We are living in subscription hell.”

However, not all experiences with HP Instant Ink have been negative. One user defended the service, stating, “Used HP instant ink for years and never had an issue, far cheaper than buying ink cartridges from elsewhere.”

