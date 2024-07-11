We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: People online (seriously) thinking that President Biden was actually AI during a recent interview, five food recreations found on TikTok that you can make immediately, the explosion of memes from the second season of House of the Dragon , and an iPhone user making a starling discovery while taking a selfie.

Some people online are convinced that the White House replaced President Joe Biden with artificial intelligence (AI) during an interview on Morning Joe.

TikTok isn’t just for dance challenges and funny videos anymore; it’s become a hotspot for finding amazing recipes anyone can try at home .

The second season of the show has sparked a ton of memes .

This creator made a startling discovery when she noticed something odd about a selfie she took with her iPhone 15.

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

BlueSky breaks down Project 2025

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📹 This Walmart customer has shared a disturbing PSA about the retailer’s self-checkout cameras, warning they might be capturing “inappropriate” angles .

🛩️ A viral hack claims it’s cheaper to buy airplane tickets at the airport counter . This TikTok user put it to the test and was surprised by the results.

🏡 This new homeowner thought she had closed on her dream home, but she said the situation quickly turned into a nightmare .

🥜 At Texas Roadhouse, a nostalgic ritual of tossing peanut shells on the floor while dining is becoming a rarity, a change that has sparked debate among patrons and staff alike .

🧀 Has Kraft macaroni and cheese undergone a dramatic change ?

💼 From the Daily Dot archive: For Gen Z, office culture is both nostalgic and glamorous ( sometimes ).

HAVE YOU EVER WATCHED CARTOON NETWORK ?

This pig’s name is either grimy or genius. 🐷