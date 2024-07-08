House of the Dragon season 2 memes are coming in hot

House of the Dragon Season 2 memes are erupting across Twitter after episode 4 ended in an epic battle and a cliffhanger. The lives of two important characters are on the line, including King Aegon himself, and viewers won’t know who survived until next week.

The level of drama from this episode, rivaled only by the season 1 finale, has inspired a lot of chatter on social media, including a whole lot of jokes to try and ease the tension as we wait to find out who’s going to walk away from that one alive.

Season 2, Episode 4

Episode 4 of House of the Dragon saw King Aegon finally realizing that the war was being planned without him, and it made him feel small. And you know what happens when Targaryens feel small.

The king wants the battle at Rook’s Rest to be called off, but his brother Aemond says it’s too late, and makes Aegon look like a fool. Aegon then runs to his mother, who is no longer comforting, dropping a line that was featured in more than a few House of the Dragon season 2 memes.

All upset and wanting to show everyone how important he is, Aegon decides to surprise everyone by showing up at the battle unannounced. As he and Sunfyre battle Rhaenys and Meleys, Aemond makes a surprise move that may have left both the other dragon riders dead.

House of the Dragon season 2 memes

Every episode of House of the Dragon is followed by online discussion and HoTD memes, but the shocking conclusion and cliffhanger from this mid-season entry has people more up in arms than usual. The main themes include Rhaenys being an awesome old lady who rules, Aegon being the exact opposite, and whatever Daemon is doing over there. Also, abortions.

It’s going to be a long week.

My cat does the same thing pic.twitter.com/Fz6yp0rz3J — aeg (@tommysfarm) July 8, 2024

two dumb bitches telling each other exaaactly #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/TH51fIxBb9 — alex 𓆩𓆪 (@casterlyrockx) July 8, 2024

me trying to stop all the dragons from getting hurt #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/K64nbpmyhK — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) July 8, 2024

aegon when aemond started speaking valyrian 😭#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/yGFLmpxlgB — cam is defending rhaenyra targaryen (@hveumetcam) July 8, 2024

55… she should’ve been at bingo and pilates classes pic.twitter.com/5o3IBjb0pK — signe (@lionyra) July 8, 2024

this bitch takes everything from me pic.twitter.com/66DLEDF7Oz — ☾ (@bookpurism) July 7, 2024

If I send you this, just know I fuck wit you, but we on a DUMMY mission#demthrones #demdragons #HOTD pic.twitter.com/X6cyTfY430 — First Brokage (@bmthreezy) July 8, 2024

Related memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.