House of the Dragon season 2 memes are coming in hot

“Ain’t nobody cc’ing Aegon on the emails.”

Lindsey Weedston

House of the Dragon Season 2 memes are erupting across Twitter after episode 4 ended in an epic battle and a cliffhanger. The lives of two important characters are on the line, including King Aegon himself, and viewers won’t know who survived until next week.

The level of drama from this episode, rivaled only by the season 1 finale, has inspired a lot of chatter on social media, including a whole lot of jokes to try and ease the tension as we wait to find out who’s going to walk away from that one alive.

Season 2, Episode 4

Episode 4 of House of the Dragon saw King Aegon finally realizing that the war was being planned without him, and it made him feel small. And you know what happens when Targaryens feel small.

The king wants the battle at Rook’s Rest to be called off, but his brother Aemond says it’s too late, and makes Aegon look like a fool. Aegon then runs to his mother, who is no longer comforting, dropping a line that was featured in more than a few House of the Dragon season 2 memes.

All upset and wanting to show everyone how important he is, Aegon decides to surprise everyone by showing up at the battle unannounced. As he and Sunfyre battle Rhaenys and Meleys, Aemond makes a surprise move that may have left both the other dragon riders dead.

House of the Dragon season 2 memes

Every episode of House of the Dragon is followed by online discussion and HoTD memes, but the shocking conclusion and cliffhanger from this mid-season entry has people more up in arms than usual. The main themes include Rhaenys being an awesome old lady who rules, Aegon being the exact opposite, and whatever Daemon is doing over there. Also, abortions.

It’s going to be a long week.

Image of Rhaenys from House of the Dragon next to a list reading 'life, serving cunt, death.'
Tweet about House of the Dragon with an image from Zoolander.
Tweet reading 'Ain’t nobody cc’ing Aegon on the emails.'
House of the Dragon meme comparing a scene to one from another show.
Tweeted image of Aemond from House of the Dragon reading 'him pointing to his dying brother with HIS dagger broke the cuntometer i fear.'
Tweet with a photo of Rhaenys from House of the Dragon reading '10. she was a fucking kid.'
Tweeted photo of a pink sign calling Vhagar from House of the Dragon a fugly slut.
Tweet reading 'alicent touching the alicole baby and then aborting them. thank you planned parenthood.'
Tweet reading 'alicent's breakfast' with a photo of Starbucks and PlanB.
House of the Dragon season 2 meme with Spongebob Squarepants in a dungeon.
House of the Dragon season 2 meme with a scene from Arrested Development.
House of the Dragon season 2 meme with sinister Homer from The Simpsons.
House of the Dragon season 2 meme with an image from a Game of Thrones episode.
Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

