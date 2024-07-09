TikTokers are convinced that the White House replaced President Joe Biden with artificial intelligence (AI) during a Monday interview on Morning Joe.

While speaking live over the phone with MSNBC anchors Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, Biden lashed out at what he described as “elites” in the Democratic Party attempting to replace him with a more youthful candidate.

“Any of these guys that don’t think I should run, run against me. Announce for president, challenge me at the convention,” a defiant Biden said.

@nbcnews President #Biden said in a phone interview that he’s frustrated by “the elites in the party” who want him to withdraw as the nominee and dared them to challenge him at the Democratic convention. ♬ original sound – nbcnews

But Biden’s vow to challenge former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election was not what caught the attention of the internet.

Instead, many online, especially in light of Biden’s disastrous debate performance last month, found it suspicious. They thought the president’s remarks were suspiciously coherent and vociferous, but also weirdly mechanical.

Countless TikTok users specifically claimed that the interview had somehow relied on AI.

“He never speaks that fast,” one top comment read. “Definitely AI.”

“This is clearly AI,” another said. “Wild.”

Among the nearly 2,000 comments left on the video, the vast majority appeared to reference machine learning technology.

“Ai doesn’t have us fooled yet,” a commenter added.

“Bro that’s AI… you can’t convince me otherwise,” a separate user said.

Biden has long been the target of conspiracy theories by his detractors, who recently accused him of receiving secret hand signals from CNN in order to aid his debate performance.

More outlandish theories allege that Biden has been replaced by a body double and regularly soils his pants during public appearances. But while many claims regarding Biden are clearly untrue, the initial refusal of some in the media to challenge the president’s mental faculties has led to an even more skeptical public.

“This is AI he hasn’t spoken like this since 2014,” a TikToker said.

“That sounds like a recording,” another chimed in.

Biden’s supporters, however, were quick to push back in the comments. Some even said that Biden’s remarks were so powerful that they should be used for a campaign ad.

Many who didn’t suggest that AI was involved, though, instead saw the interview as evidence that Biden’s ego had run amok.

“His ego is going 2 destroy this country,” one said.

“Ego tripping out of control,” a second user wrote.

Despite efforts from some prominent Democrats and donors, Biden appears unwilling to step aside.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.