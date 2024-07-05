‘That is damn good’: 5 TikTok food recreations you should make immediately 

TikTok isn’t just for dance challenges and funny videos anymore; it’s become a hotspot for finding amazing recipes anyone can try at home.

While some questionable recipes have emerged in the past, such as the early stages of the pink sauce or the mega-viral feta pasta, you don’t have to look too hard to find recipes for delicious, easy homemade meals.

Another trend we keep seeing is recreation, where creators attempt to perfectly recreate popular restaurant items at home—often very successfully.

Below, we’ve listed five of the most accurate recipe recreations we could find on TikTok.

Former employee shares Domino’s Pizza recipe

A former Domino’s employee and TikTok creator Maze (@mazerlazer_) shared her recipe for making a perfect Domino’s cheese pizza at home.

“I’m showing you how to make a homemade cheese pizza from scratch that will rival any major pizza chain’s pizza for a fraction of the cost!” Maze wrote in her video’s caption.

She starts with her own pizza dough recipe, preheats the oven to 450 degrees, and stretches the dough using a rolling pin. Maze uses Great Value Traditional pasta sauce at room temperature to avoid uneven baking.

For the cheese, she layers shredded mozzarella and provolone, sprinkling from high up for a more even distribution.

After baking for 15 minutes, she brushes the crust with a mixture of garlic powder, Italian seasoning, Parmesan cheese, and melted butter.

“That is damn good,” Maze concluded after tasting her creation.

Impatient customer gets recipe for Popeyes frozen lemonade

A Florida woman (@therealbfamily) “accidentally” learned how to make Popeyes’ frozen lemonade at home because of her impatience.

In a recent video, she says she was tired of the long wait times after ordering a frozen lemonade when an employee handed her a carton of frozen Minute Maid concentrate.

“Yo, so I came to Popeyes thinking I was getting a frozen lemonade; however, it was an hour wait,” she says in the video. “Y’all, I told these people that I was gonna make it at the house jokingly. And look what I got? This is the mix that they use y’all.”

Some users found the interaction funny, while others were disappointed to learn that the lemonade wasn’t made fresh.

Here’s how you make homemade Pop Tarts

TikToker Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8) recently posted a video with a recipe for homemade Pop-Tarts, inspired by @cookingforthekids.

Jordan starts with, “The minute I heard you can make homemade Pop-Tarts that taste better than store-bought ones, I left in a hurry… Destiny waits for no one.”

In the kitchen, he combines half a cup of brown sugar, a tablespoon of flour, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt for the filling. He uses thawed pie crusts to create a giant Pop-Tart, pokes holes, and bastes it with butter.

For the icing, he mixes powdered sugar, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and milk. “They’re delicious,” Jordan says. “They taste better than the original.”

Viewers supported the recipe amid calls to boycott Kellogg’s after the CEO’s comments on cereal affordability. One user commented, “I know what I’ll be making during the Kellogg’s strike.”

Former Chipotle employee shares vinaigrette recipe

With Chipotle confirming upcoming price increases due to ingredient costs and inflation earlier this year, customers are looking for alternatives.

TikToker @lilsaucelegend, who is a former Chipotle worker, recently shared how to make the chain’s honey vinaigrette, among other popular dishes.

Here it is in full:

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon adobo

1 tablespoon oregano

1 teaspoon pepper

1 1/2 cups soy oil

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/3 cup honey

In the clip, the TikToker claims Chipotle doesn’t make employees sign NDAs, so he shared recipes for various items.

“To give Chipotle an even bigger middle finger than I already have, I’m going to tell you how to make their f*cking food,” he says, also revealing recipes for salsa, rice, and guacamole.

Barista shares First Watch iced coffee recipe

A TikToker shared a recipe for First Watch’s iced coffee, helping viewers make it at home and save money.

Chloe (@chloe_xandria) posted a video recounting a recent visit to First Watch with her partner, Adam. They thought the iced coffee was unlimited, so Adam ordered seven. When the bill came, they were shocked to see a $30 charge for the coffee.

As they paid, Chloe said a kind barista revealed the recipe. She then showed viewers how to recreate it. With a glass of ice, she filled it 75% with whole milk and added one ounce (two tablespoons) of Monin Premium Iced Coffee Concentrate.

After mixing, Chloe took a sip and confirmed, “It tastes exactly like First Watch iced coffee.”

“Now you don’t have to pay $30,” Chloe concluded.

