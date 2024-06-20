We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: A woman going viral for talking about how her Panda Express chicken was making strange noises , a senator’s brutal burger fail that was so bad he deleted the post about it, an ex-Uber driver spilling tea on why drivers cancel rides , and five beauty product dupes that are just like the original.

After that, our Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

In a viral video with more than a million views, a mother-daughter duo shared how freaked out they were to find that one of their crispy chicken chunks was making strange noises .

A photo of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) grilling hamburgers got so brutally roasted that the Democrat chose to delete it.

A woman pulled from her experience as a former Uber driver in Las Vegas to spill some tea on why she would cancel rides .

In this list, we’re breaking down five of the best dupe deals TikTok has had to offer lately. Let’s get into it .

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Deplatformed: Nourish Cooperative’s raw milk saga

🍦 This McDonald’s customer got a lot of attention after sharing how she couldn’t believe how much the new Grandma McFlurry costs .

📦 An Amazon driver called out the company for faulty vans after hers died during a 190-stop shift .

🚙 This video showcasing what appears to be a car owner’s fiery retaliation against a repossession agency has gone viral. It backfired.

⛺ In a video with over 1.2 million views, a Walmart shopper showed the “crazy” deal he got on a 10-person tent made by Ozark. The scanner showed the tent for sale for just $0.75.

💵 Yet another TikTok has gone viral with regards to the tipping culture debate—and this time, it features a tersely worded stance that generated some debate .

🔊 From the Daily Dot archive: Distorted TikTok sounds hurt marginalized creators— and AI is making it worse .

