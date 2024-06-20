Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
Our top stories today are about: A woman going viral for talking about how her Panda Express chicken was making strange noises, a senator’s brutal burger fail that was so bad he deleted the post about it, an ex-Uber driver spilling tea on why drivers cancel rides, and five beauty product dupes that are just like the original.
After that, our Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.
See you tomorrow!
— A.W.
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
🍗 WTF
‘I’m a professional chef and I’m weirded out’: Viewers speculate after Panda Express customer hears strange noise coming from their food
In a viral video with more than a million views, a mother-daughter duo shared how freaked out they were to find that one of their crispy chicken chunks was making strange noises.
🍔 VIRAL POLITICS
‘Can’t even pretend to be normal’: Chuck Schumer’s homemade cheeseburger was so gross he deleted the evidence
A photo of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) grilling hamburgers got so brutally roasted that the Democrat chose to delete it.
🚘 GIG ECONOMY
‘I can name you several reasons’: Ex-Uber driver shows the real reason they canceled your ride
A woman pulled from her experience as a former Uber driver in Las Vegas to spill some tea on why she would cancel rides.
💄 LIFE HACKS
‘Omg I need all of these’: 5 beauty product dupes that are just like the original
In this list, we’re breaking down five of the best dupe deals TikTok has had to offer lately. Let’s get into it.
We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.
🚉 Deplatformed
By David Covucci
Politics & Technology Editor
Deplatformed: Nourish Cooperative’s raw milk saga
Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.
🕸️ Crawling the Web
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
🍦 This McDonald’s customer got a lot of attention after sharing how she couldn’t believe how much the new Grandma McFlurry costs.
📦 An Amazon driver called out the company for faulty vans after hers died during a 190-stop shift.
🚙 This video showcasing what appears to be a car owner’s fiery retaliation against a repossession agency has gone viral. It backfired.
⛺ In a video with over 1.2 million views, a Walmart shopper showed the “crazy” deal he got on a 10-person tent made by Ozark. The scanner showed the tent for sale for just $0.75.
💵 Yet another TikTok has gone viral with regards to the tipping culture debate—and this time, it features a tersely worded stance that generated some debate.
🔊 From the Daily Dot archive: Distorted TikTok sounds hurt marginalized creators—and AI is making it worse.
🤳 Today’s Viral Video
The “Chipotle Boys” have gone viral 🌯✨