‘How is this legal?’: Amazon driver calls out company for faulty vans after hers died during 190-stop shift

An Amazon driver calls out the company for faulty vans after hers died during a 190-stop shift. TikTok user Monique (@moni.moni.01) is an Amazon delivery driver who recently posted a video from her work van.

“This is a message to Amazon—get these vans together,” she says. “The van died … 190 stops, right?”

Monique then turns the camera to her package load, which does appear to be significant. “Look at this,” she says, turning the key in the ignition. “It’s like it’s begging for air.” In the video’s text overlay, she writes, “How is this legal? Amazon delivery drivers should be getting paid at leastttt 30/hr idgaf.”

Monique isn’t the first Amazon driver to express on-the-job frustrations. One driver in Houston said the unit numbering system in apartments makes it difficult for him to do his job. Others have complained about the number of packages they’re expected to deliver per shift being too high. And numerous others have complained about the pay scale.

In 2018, Business Insider reported on concerns from delivery drivers about the state of Amazon’s vans. “In interviews with Business Insider, current and recently employed drivers and managers of Amazon-affiliated courier companies described anxiety-ridden shifts where they drove in trucks with broken windows, cracked mirrors, jammed doors, faulty brakes, and tires with poor traction,” the article states.

The video has amassed more than 516,000 views as of Saturday. In the comments, users who also work for Amazon weighed in.

One user wrote, “Amazon is getting so strict but they can’t organize a [expletive] route and can’t give us a reasonable amount of packages.”

A second user said, “Warehouse workers too cause [weary face emoji].”

A third user wrote, “Dsp say they care about our safety but none and I mean none of their vans are ever working correctly.”

But not everybody in the comments was understanding of Monique’s situation.

One user wrote, “$30? That’s Class A CDL money.”

A second user wrote, “30 an hour to deliver packages lol.”

A third user suggested, “If you want $30 CDL drivers should start at $50.”

And somebody else simply said, “Y’all should unionize.”

Last year, a group of Amazon drivers working with the Teamsters successfully negotiated a union contract in California. But Amazon later terminated the contract, and along with it the drivers who sought the changes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Monique via TikTok direct message and Amazon via email for comment.