‘Never trust the sticker’: Walmart shopper finds Ozark tent that is ringing up for 75 cents, can’t believe how much it cost before

The cost of living in the United States has increased dramatically in the past few years.

Given this, many are trying to find any way they can to score a deal when shopping. This can involve saving certain purchases for certain stores, looking for online deals, or taking advantage of generous store policies.

However, one method of saving money may be less known to consumers: Hidden clearances.

This is where a store will mark something down, but not tell customers directly that the item has been marked down. As a result, customers will typically only discover the deal at checkout, or if they scanned the item using the store’s app while shopping.

These hidden clearance deals are more common than one might think, from $6 boxes of diapers to $9 Apple products, to a host of different grocery items.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing an unbelievable hidden clearance deal he discovered.

A 99% price reduction at Walmart

In a video with over 1.2 million views as of Sunday morning, TikTok user Sam (@sam.hustles) showcases the “crazy” deal he got at Walmart.

In the clip, he shows a 10-person tent made by Ozark that was originally listed at $259. While the shelf now says that the item costs $134, Sam stresses that “you should never trust the sticker.”

Upon scanning the item with the app, Sam discovers that one can buy these tents for just $0.75. As a result, Sam decides to buy all five tents that the store had for sale.

Markdowns like these are not unique to Walmart. In fact, users have found similar deals at stores like Home Depot and Target.

While the receipt in the video indicates that Sam actually filmed this video in February, many commenters were quick to share that they’ve comparable deals to this day.

“One time I got a $25 blouse, when I went to pay it was $5 only,” said a user.

“I paid .01 for a pair of leggings once, went back and got all the pairs they had left,” added another.

Still, some claimed that they have had less success with this method.

“Everytime I scan with my app the price is always hire than the store price label,” wrote a commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via its media relations contact form and Sam via Instagram direct message.

