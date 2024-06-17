A photo of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) grilling hamburgers got so brutally roasted on Sunday that the Democrat chose to delete it.

“Our family has lived in an apartment building for all our years, but my daughter and her wife just bought a house with a backyard and for the first time we’re having a barbecue with hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill!” Schumer wrote in the since-deleted post. “Father’s Day Heaven!”

What was wrong with Chuck Schumer’s hamburger?

Right-wingers online were quick to mock Schumer’s admitted inexperience in grilling, fueled by the image he shared showing a piece of cheese on one of the uncooked patties.

“Dude put cheese on an uncooked burger. He is 73 years old,” wrote one person. “‘We are just like you guys’ gone wrong. They can’t even pretend to be normal.”

“Chuck Schumer was getting clowned so bad for putting cheese on a raw burger that he deleted the tweet…” wrote one X account. “Our modern ‘leaders’ are absolute losers.”

“What you people did to Chuck Schumer over putting cheese on raw burgers will never be forgotten,” joked another right-wing account. “Senator Schumer left this platform and hasn’t been back online since….”

“There’s not one bit of seasoning on those premade frozen old-meat burgers,” noted one person.

“Chuck Schumer can’t even make a cheeseburger and we’re supposed to trust him with the country?” opined someone else. “This is peak political cringe. The elites try to relate but end up exposing their disconnect.”

Others turned the post into a variety of memes.

“Enjoying a chicken sandwich at Chuck Schumer’s house,” captioned one account.

Enjoying a chicken sandwich at Chuck Schumer’s house. pic.twitter.com/Ah6PEER1K4 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 17, 2024

“Chuck Schumer first day on the job,” wrote another account, with Schumer outfitted in a McDonald’s apron.

Chuck Schumer first day on the job pic.twitter.com/MzexC09q4t — JonCover Memes (@JonCovering) June 17, 2024

“How do you do, fellow grillers?” wrote someone else, along with their rendition of the “How do you do, fellow kids” meme.

How do you do, fellow grillers? pic.twitter.com/J8ObIfNKtW — Whoa! Shut It Down (@rightsofrefusal) June 17, 2024

One X user concluded the only thing getting grilled was Schumer.

“He got grilled by his own audience,” the account quipped.

