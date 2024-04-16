The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: People online reacting to Trump reportedly falling asleep during his criminal trial in New York, a woman going viral for sharing a Pizza Hut order nightmare story , how voice actors are finally getting their due on TikTok, and how conspiracy theorists think the FBI investigating the Baltimore bridge collapse validates their belief the crash was intentional.

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Digital Democracy” column for you.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Former President Donald Trump may have fallen asleep on Monday during his criminal trial in New York, leading many online to dub him “Sleepy Don.”

Imagine biting into what you’re hoping is a juicy piece of chicken only to come to the horrifying realization mid-bite .

You can go your whole childhood (and even adulthood) absolutely loving an animated character, and never once thinking to look up who their voice actor is—but, thanks to a recent trend on TikTok , that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore.

Conspiracy theorists are citing the FBI’s decision to investigate the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore as proof that the accident was somehow intentional .

💰 From the dept of things that should cost more

👩‍💻 Digital Democracy

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

A Nebraska State Senator convinced his colleagues to vote against an anti-trans bill

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👁️ While commonly thought of as a simple procedure that can mend one’s eyesight, LASIK is a far more controversial surgery that it may initially appear.

🍣 Customers eating out at a revolving sushi restaurant went viral after they didn’t know they had to look at the prices .

🧺 A woman bought an LG all-in-one washer dryer, but went viral after showing why she regretted the purchase .

🍬 One T.J. Maxx customer is giving other shoppers a heads-up when it comes to shopping clearance— check those prices , because you might be surprised what you find.

🎂 When this TikToker, known for her love of all things snack-related, posted a video that has racked up 300,000 views, she tapped into a collective curiosity about frozen treats. Her issue was a Carvel Ice Cream cake that defied the laws of physics by not melting , even after being discarded in the trash for a full day.

🚘 Yet another Tesla Cyberbeast owner is sharing how the vehicle suffered a critical error right after being purchased.

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby, cyberspace’s first cringe meme .

You’ve probably heard about employees writing open letters about institutions they’re unsatisfied working for, but what about an open TikTok? A former Lidl employee made a seemingly legit TikTok account with the company’s name to expose its recent layoffs.

In a TikTok video, Lidl US, which is not affiliated with the Lidl company, posted a video of Dwight from the show The Office explaining that he is in pain in a somber tone.

The text overlay reads: “When Lidl US lays off corporate employees after working them to the bone without realizing that they never registered a TikTok account in their name and now an entire generation of potential customers will only see them as the trash organization and store they are.”

The TikTok account is presumably being run by a former employee recently laid off . It appears that Lidl U.S. did not have a registered TikTok account like the several other branches of Lidl around the world, like Lidl Great Britain and Lidl Spain, among others.

🎶 Now Playing: “What’s Love” by Empress Of, MUNA 🎶