‘I thought nothing could go wrong’: Gen Z patient says he has the eyesight of a 50-year-old after LASIK

While commonly thought of as a simple procedure that can mend one’s eyesight, LASIK is a far more controversial surgery that it may initially appear.

Over the years, many of those in and outside of the medical industry have warned potential patients about the possible dangers of the surgery. Multiple people who have received the surgery report daily eye pain and dryness, with some claiming that their vision is now worse than it was before the surgery.

As noted by The Guardian, one FDA advisor who initially voted to approve LASIK, a man named Dr. Morris Waxler, is now largely against the procedure.

“According to [Waxler’s] own analysis of industry data, the complication rate of Lasik falls between 10% and 30%,” writes Alaina Demopoulos. “One investigation of an FDA database by the reporter Jace Larson found more than 700 complaints of severe pain, described as ‘worse than childbirth’ or as if ‘their eyeballs would stick to their eyelids almost every night.’”

The article further notes cases of people taking their own lives after complications owing to LASIK.

Now, a user on TikTok has added to that discussion by sharing their own LASIK experience. According to them, getting the procedure left them with the eyesight of a 50-year-old, even though they are only 22.

In a video with over 412,000 views, TikTok user Hayden (@hutchhayden) says that, after getting the surgery, he has experienced “chronic pain, dry eyes, floaters, horrible night vision and a bunch of other stuff that I should not have to be dealing with.”

“Had I known that any of this was gonna happen, I would not have gotten the surgery,” he states.

He further details that he went to a reputable surgeon and that, before the surgery, his eyes “had no issues before except that I needed glasses and contacts to see.” In the clip, he explains, “My daily life consists of eye drop, after eye drop, after eye drop, after eye drop.”

“Every single day I wake up, my eyes hurt. I go to bed, my eyes hurt,” he says. “The only time I ever really get 100% relief is when I’m sleeping.”

Hayden goes on to share some of the facts listed above before cautioning viewers against getting the surgery.

“If doctors did their job to do no harm, and were actually looking out for the patient and not themselves, to fill their pockets—then this type of unnecessary elective surgery wouldn’t be happening,” he declares.

In the comments section, users shared their own thoughts on LASIK.

“Someone once told me there’s a reason why eye doctors still wear glasses and it really made me think,” wrote a user.

“I watched my ex SUFFER with dry eyes after lasik. And the only thing that helped was extremely expensive,” offered another.

“I work in ophthalmology and I don’t feel comfortable working for doctors who do LASIK because of all this,” said a third.

