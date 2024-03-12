‘Every single one of them’: Woman orders wings from Pizza Hut. She can’t believe what she received

Imagine biting into what you’re hoping is a juicy piece of chicken only to come to the horrifying realization mid-bite: it’s raw.

Yes. Raw. Pink. Uncooked.

In a trending TikTok video, one unlucky customer, Hailey(@toastycoop), explains that she ordered some food from Pizza Hut—including their boneless wings.

On the outside, the boneless wings look good, with a crispy exterior covered in a glossy sauce. But then Hailey shows viewers the piece her husband bit into, and you can clearly see that the inside of the nugget is fully raw and the only cooked part is the thinnest layer where the chicken meets the breading.

“Y’all I, I’m gonna throw up,” Hailey says.

She adds that it wasn’t just one piece that was off, the whole batch was raw.

“Pizza Hut is out here violating health codes,” the text overlay on the video read.

“Pizza Hut, what the f*ck?” Hailey adds at the end of the clip.

The TikToker shared updates in the comments section. She said she called her local Pizza Hut, and all they told her was that she could pick up a new order or she could get an $8 store credit. Hailey was expecting the store to compensate for delivery as well.

“I was like Ma’am y’all tried to kill us they said a manager would have to call us tomorrow,” Hailey said.

When a commenter suggested Hailey call the health inspector on the Pizza Hut location, she replied that that would be their next move if the phone call with the manager didn’t go well.

“I think it’s crazy how chill they were about it,” she added.

It’s common knowledge that eating something cross-contaminated with raw chicken, or eating raw chicken itself, can cause salmonella. Salmonella can cause diarrhea that can be bloody, fever, and stomach cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Most people recover from salmonella in four to seven days, sometimes needing to take antibiotics. But in the most severe cases, they need to be hospitalized.

According to an old Lawyers.com thread, you can sue an establishment if you got sick from the raw food they served you.

“coming from someone who had salmonella.. worst thing I ever had and I say that after three ankle surgeries. BE CAREFUL get em girl tbh,” a commenter wrote.

Others who used to work at Pizza Hut said that the stores are disgusting and they would advise people not to eat there.

“I used to work there. i know how they serve food to customers. do not eat there,” a person said.

“20 yrs ago I worked for them and pretty much all the stores are the same way and they’re just disgusting. trust me when I say don’t eat there,” another added.

In an Instagram direct message, Hailey said that she made a formal report with customer service and is waiting to hear back from the district manager.

“When I called in they said they had to immediately escalate it because of the health risk,” she told the Daily Dot.

The Daily Dot reached out to Pizza Hut via email.