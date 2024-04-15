FBI investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse revives claim of secret Chinese ‘remote towing’ technology

Conspiracy theorists are citing the FBI’s decision to investigate the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore as proof that the accident was somehow intentional.

The collapse, which took place late last month after a cargo ship lost power and struck the bridge, led to an explosion of conspiracy theories online that blamed the incident on everything from Iran to U.S. government.

Despite Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley saying that there was “absolutely no indication” that the crash was purposeful, prominent right-wing figures such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) suggested that an “intentional attack” could be to blame.

“There should be a serious investigation into the horrifying tragedy of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland,” she said in late March.

Now, the FBI, according to an anonymous source who spoke with the Associated Press, has opted to do just that. The report claims that the FBI is carrying out a criminal investigation to determine whether all federal laws were followed in the lead-up to the crash.

In other words, the FBI is looking to determine whether negligence on behalf of the ship’s crew, who did make a mayday distress signal before the collision, could be to blame, not whether the collision was intentional.

But conspiracy theorists are viewing the FBI investigation as vindication of all their unfounded claims.

“First they call you a conspiracy theory. Then they admit you were right,” one user said. “But they don’t correct their error. This is what they do.”

First they call you a conspiracy theory.



Then they admit you were right.



But they don't correct their error.



This is what they do. https://t.co/4tSh8zrSlb — Joshua Lisec, Ghostwriter (@JoshuaLisec) April 15, 2024

Of course, the crash being caused by negligence, assuming it was, does not negate that it could have still been an accident. Nevertheless, conspiracy theorists are convinced the story has begun to unravel.

While some pointed to the FBI’s investigation as proof of a planned crash, others saw their involvement as evidence of a cover-up.

The popular QAnon promoter known as Shadow of Ezra alleged that the FBI was working to hide the complicity of China in the attack.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗕𝗜 𝗧𝗼 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗨𝗽 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗴𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁



The FBI is opening up a criminal investigation on the massive container ship that brought down the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore last month.



𝗝𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝟯𝟭, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰: Leaders… pic.twitter.com/cFVGfr9Rjc — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) April 15, 2024

Others argued the same and suggested that the “tin foil hats” who promoted such conspiracy theories were correct.

“Oh but the tin foil hats tho?” the user MAGA Elvis wrote. “The FBI has opened a federal criminal investigation into the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse. Cover up coming in 3… 2.. 1.”

Oh but the tin foil hats tho? The FBI has opened a federal criminal investigation into the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse. Cover up coming in 3… 2.. 1. pic.twitter.com/JXlCIDuICz — MAGA Elvis 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) April 15, 2024

Rumors that a “false flag attack” was set to take place also spread online.

“Oh wow now we’ve moved back to the Baltimore bridge after everyone has forgotten it,” another user wrote. “There must be another false flag coming up they don’t want us to pay attention to.”

While the theories regarding the crash are widespread, the vast majority appear to blame China. Once again, no verifiable evidence is shared to back the claims.

A big claim of the conspiracy theorists is that China used “remote towing” to steer the boat do the bridge.

“BOMBSHELL REPORT,” wrote Chuck Callesto. “Exclusive intel reveals that the attack on The Francis Scott Key Bridge was a TERRORIST ATTACK launched by the Chinese Communist Party on American soil, using ‘remote towing’ technology on the The DALI.”

According to the claim, the Chinese Communist Party can hack any digital signal and is capable of crashing any car, ship, or plane.

BREAKING: New intel reveals that the The Francis Scott Key Bridge was a TERRORIST ATTACK launched by the Chinese Communist party using “remote towing” technology on the “The DALI”.

In careful analysis of the video, it still doesn’t explain the thermite shape charges that were… pic.twitter.com/irIcG5qWPv — David Niño Rodriguez (@ninoboxer) April 15, 2024

It remains unclear how long exactly the FBI’s investigation will take. But regardless of the outcome, conspiracy theorists will undoubtedly remain convinced that the whole incident is somehow sinister.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.