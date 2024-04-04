‘They will play you’: T.J. Maxx shopper calls out store for putting snacks on clearance at different prices

A T.J. Maxx customer is giving other shoppers a heads-up when it comes to shopping clearance—check those prices, because you might be surprised what you find.

“Some people take risks jumping out of an airplane,” begins Dutch’s (@dutchdeccc) review of a variety of snacks he found at the bargain-price franchise. “I take risks buying the snacks at T.J. Maxx.”

The TikToker quickly went through a number of items, giving his unsurprisingly mixed impressions and opinions, but one note in particular stuck out.

“Gudlife Salty Pretzel Peanut Butter Cups, these tasted chalky, and they were $2.50 on clearance. Sorry, $2. But wait for this—they will play you, because, look—one bag was $4, a different bag was $3, and the one I got was $2,” he says, showing a photo he took in store showing the different prices. “These were all the same thing, same expiration date. So if you’re shopping the clearance snacks, make sure you’re getting the cheapest ones.”

It’s hardly the first time a customer has called T.J. Maxx out for having the same item at different prices on the shelf at a single store. People claiming to be former employees of the store have previously suggested that this happens due to the store either receiving the item from different vendors that priced it differently or based on when the item arrived at the store.

And a similar claim was made about the clearance snacks in Dutch’s comments section.

“From someone who works at tjmaxx they have different prices based on how long they’ve been in the store, so older ones are cheaper,” wrote one commenter.

“I worked at tjmaxx and i always price matched,” another added. “We had to discount them differently because of whatevers been there longest.”

As Dutch said, all three of the snacks he checked had the same expiration date, finding one for $2 as opposed to double the price sounds like it would have been a great deal—if it hadn’t ended up among his negative reviews, anyway.

But don’t worry, snack fiends, there were plenty of other T.J. Maxx options he said were worth the buy. And now everyone knows to compare all the prices, because you might just find an even better one the harder you look.

“Perfect timing,” said one commenter. “I’m going on my tj maxx snack shopping trip tomorrow.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dutch via TikTok comment and T.J. Maxx via email.

