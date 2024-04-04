‘I thought it was all you can eat’: Customers eat out at revolving sushi restaurant. They didn’t know they had to look at the prices

It can be hard to suss out the etiquette of all-you-can-eat restaurants. If you decide to leave leftovers, you’re at risk of being charged extra. But if you stay too long, you’re accused of eating too much and get kicked out—like the TikToker who ate six plates of food at a hibachi buffet. And sometimes, the restaurant you thought was all you can eat wasn’t all you can eat at all, and you and your friends accidentally spent $200 on sushi. It happens to the best of us.

In a now-viral video that has amassed 7.3 million views, TikToker Amber (@leon.aa) and the rest of the table can be seen reeling at the bill presented to their table. Nervously laughing, one person in the video repeated: “Guys, I thought it was like $70,” while the rest of the shellshocked table continued to giggle.

The TikTok is accompanied by on-screen text reading, “POV: You keep grabbing plates at a revolving sushi restaurant without checking the price of each plate and finally get the bill.”

In the comments section, Amber went on to add that they were charged $200 for food at the revolving sushi restaurant—something other commenters described as “insane.”

“[I] just didn’t expect it to be that much especially cause the quality wasn’t that great,” she wrote in one comment. Still, she maintained that the meal “wasn’t bad,” as she and her friends “kept trying a bunch of new things.”

“I’m used to paying 125 for four people for AMAZING quality sushi,” she added. But what really sparked debate in the comments was whether paying $200 for sushi was actually reasonable. “200 for 4 peoples is a good price,” one commenter maintained. “$50 each is honestly so fair for sushi,” another added.

Amber responded, “Nah, not for mid sushi. I spend $50 for two people including appetizers and drinks, and the quality is amazing.”

A sushi restaurant server also gave their take on the situation, remarking that Amber’s situation was actually quite common. “I’m the head server of a Kura sushi and people routinely try to argue with me over their bill for this exact reason,” they revealed.

Amber didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

