Our top stories today are about: A renter revealing how her apartment complex maintenance crew allegedly patched one of her cats into a wall , more backlash to the U.S. potentially banning TikTok , a 7-Eleven shopper exposing a trick to spot hidden card skimmers , and people discovering a gas station in Ireland named after former President Barack Obama.

After that, we've got our first edition of "Digital Democracy" from our Senior Reporter Tricia.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A woman revealed how her apartment complex maintenance crew allegedly patched one of her cats into a wall .

One person went viral for arguing that his biggest issue with Congress potentially banning the app isn’t that folks aren’t going to be able to mind-numbingly scroll as a means of quelling anxiety, but that “average people” are going to lose money .

Fraud is all around, and scammers are getting more creative with how and where they steal your information.

⛽ VIRAL

TikTok discovers gas station in Ireland named after Barack Obama

If you’re planning a trip to Ireland any time soon, there’s a very special gas station that you just might want to stretch your legs at — especially if you’re a fan of Barack Obama.

👩‍💻 Digital Democracy

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

Arizona Republicans voted not to codify protections for emergency contraception

📺 Bingeworthy

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛒 Depending on who you are, self-checkout can be the most convenient option or the most frustrating. For one woman, it is the latter .

☎️ A woman is warning people to keep an eye on their credit score after hers dropped 24 points overnight allegedly due to a six-year-old billing error from her phone company.

🎂 This customer says an Applebee’s server shamed her for trying to order a molten lava cake . In the now-viral TikTok, she explained why she doesn’t dare to set foot in an Applebee’s again.

🌐 Experts shared the top 10 technologies set to change America in 2024 at SXSW last week.

🚕 A passenger says her Waymo driverless taxi was programmed to make a risky turn into oncoming traffic . She couldn’t change it.

🐟 Are observant Catholics going to feel the bite at their local McDonald’s during Lent this year? Or are Filet-O-Fish prices just rising along with the tidal wave of price creep that seems to be affecting fast food prices nationwide?

📱 A Marshalls customer posted a viral video saying the store is falsely advertising its phone cases by putting the wrong-sized case into incorrectly labeled packaging.

🦠 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

📝 Question of the Day

👋 Before you go

Given the seemingly universal rise in fast food prices seen over the past few years, any change in cost is sure to be noticed by diners.

Now, a user on TikTok is claiming that her sandwich is more expensive than listed on the menu—and the reason she was given is strange.

In a video with over 177,000 views, TikTok user Angie (@angie1135) shows a menu at a Dunkin’ location. A sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich can be seen on the menu with a listed price of $3.

“Does anyone know if this is true? The sign says $3 for a sausage, egg, and cheese, and they charged me $6 and said that that’s morning prices, and this is the afternoon,” Angie recalls.

She also shows her receipt from the restaurant, which indicates that she paid around $6 for the sandwich.

