‘Does anyone know if this is true?’: Dunkin’ customer gets charged double. Workers tell her that’s the ‘morning prices’

Given the seemingly universal rise in fast food prices seen over the past few years, any change in cost is sure to be noticed by diners.

Now, a user on TikTok is claiming that her sandwich is more expensive than listed on the menu—and the reason she was given is strange.

In a video with over 177,000 views, TikTok user Angie (@angie1135) shows a menu at a Dunkin’ location. A sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich can be seen on the menu with a listed price of $3.

“Does anyone know if this is true? The sign says $3 for a sausage, egg, and cheese, and they charged me $6 and said that that’s morning prices, and this is the afternoon,” Angie recalls.

She also shows her receipt from the restaurant, which indicates that she paid around $6 for the sandwich.

While some may be quick to cry foul play, commenters noted that though the employee’s claim about “morning prices” is dubious, there’s a very simple explanation for this discrepancy between the menu and receipt.

“$3 saus, egg and cheese is with the purchase of a medium or larger hot or ice coffee price,” explained a commenter. “$6 is without the purchase of a coffee.”

“It’s only $3 if you buy a medium or larger coffee,” echoed another.

Angie later realized her error, asking in a comment, “Why didn’t I read the fine print.”

Angie’s video isn’t the first on the platform to complain about fast-food pricing. A user on TikTok sparked discussion after claiming to have paid around $25 for 3 items at McDonald’s. Others have complained that options once seen as budget staples, such as Little Caesars, are now expensive. One server even said the current high prices at restaurants make her feel awkward when charging people.

These high prices not only annoy customers. They may be impacting earnings, as Christine Romans noted for NBC News in February.

“Diners are getting fed up, eating less fast food and griping on social media that their go-to cheap meals aren’t so cheap anymore,” Romans wrote. “Sales show it. McDonald’s reported underwhelming results in the fourth quarter, and Yum Brands showed weaker-than-expected growth in its top brands, which include KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dunkin’ via email and Angie via Instagram direct message.