‘They used to always be 2 for $4 during lent’: McDonald’s customer orders 3 Filet-O-Fishes. She can’t believe the price

Are observant Catholics going to feel the bite at their local McDonald’s during Lent this year? Or are Filet-O-Fish prices just rising along with the tidal wave of price creep that seems to be affecting fast food prices nationwide?

Natalie Hyde (@natalienuernberger) says she drove out of the McDonald’s drive-thru, outraged over how much she claims to have been charged for three of the fast food chain’s Filet-O-Fish sandwiches.

She thought she was picking up a quick lunch for her family to enjoy during Lent. Though not technically required by the Church, many practicing Catholics abstain from eating meat on Fridays. However, Hyde found herself shocked at the price tag.

Hyde took to TikTok to discuss her experience in a video she posted last Friday. The video currently has over 1.6 million views and counting.

“I order three Filet-O-Fishes,” she claims. “Pull around, order three Filet-O-Fishes—not the meal, just sandwich.” she clarifies.

“Tell me why it was 17 dollars?” she asks, outraged. “On Friday, during Lent, at McDonald’s. I’m not crazy. I sat there and blinked my eyes, and then I just pulled away because I was so angry.”

“Are you kidding me?” she concludes.

According to MenuPricesLists.com, the price of a Filet-O-Fish sandwich (not a meal deal) is currently $6.69. Three sandwiches would ring up to $20.07 before tax in most places.

According to Fox9.news, some participating McDonald’s locations are offering a deal on the sandwich through Lent. “Customers that buy one crispy fish sandwich can get a second for only $1” throughout the Lenten season. This may account for Hyde’s price of $17.

However, it is certainly true that fast food prices have been spiking over the last year. According to CBS News, “some of the steepest price hikes occurred at fast-food restaurants, with prices at limited-service restaurants up 6.2% over the past year,” as opposed to 4.3% at full-service restaurants.

Per CBS News, “McDonald’s costlier menu has been met with a drop in business from low-income customers.” Still, overall earnings are up 8.1%, with “the company reporting $6.69 billion revenue for the third quarter.”

“They used to always be 2 for $4 during Lent,” Amanda Keynton (@a.keynton) wrote in the video’s comments section.

Another frustrated viewer added, “And them little filet o fish are so small too like what?!”

One viewer stated, “I don’t order anything without using the app, it’s outrageous otherwise.” Hyde responded, “I was shocked especially during Lent, they usually try to rake in all the business from that.”

The Filet-O-Fish owes its existence to Catholicism. According to the National Catholic Register, Cincinnati McDonald’s franchise owner Lou Groen invented the sandwich to cater to the predominantly Catholic neighborhood his restaurant was in.

“My grandfather had the idea to start selling a fish sandwich,” Groen’s granddaughter Erica Shadoin told The Register. “He did a lot of research and came up with a sandwich using halibut with a slice of cheese in it.”

