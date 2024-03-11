‘I’m SO glad you got this on video’: Renter says apartment complex sealed her cat into the wall

A woman revealed how her apartment complex maintenance crew allegedly patched one of her cats into a wall.

In a video with 1.1 million views as of Monday, TikTok user Jay (@myworld.wejustliveinit) filmed her freshly patched wall.

“Taytay,” she called out to the wall. Then, a faint meowing came from the other side. As she recorded the wall, she zoomed in on a hole at the bottom.

“Come here,” the content creator said. Suddenly, a white paw reached out of the hole. Panicking, the TikToker urged her cat to “move.” Afterward, Jay attempted to peel off the drywall with a knife but wasn’t successful.

As she tried to kick open the wall, she was on the phone with 911.

“It looks like they, like, plastered the whole, like, back of the wall,” she informed the 911 operator and shifted her focus back to the hole. After a few seconds of cracking, the content creator was able to chip a few pieces of the drywall.

“This has to be big enough. Come on,” she told her cat followed by “pspsps.”

In response to Jay, the cat poked out his head. “Oh, my god. There’s a pipe,” she said, her hand trying to pull more drywall.

Eventually, the cat squeezes itself out of the wall, with help from Jay.

“I got him,” she cried out in relief. “That’s ridiculous. Yeah, I got him.” Jay was over the moon when she retrieved him.

“I was so relieved after I got him like omg. y’all I was balling my eyes out. my cats are my babies,” she wrote in the text overlay.

Jay elaborated more on the situation in the caption, writing, “I really can not believe the maintenance team patched my cat into the freaking wall!! Soon as i walked into my apartment i heard him meowing & scratching at the wall I feel sooo bad he was probably so scared.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jay via Instagram direct message, TikTok comment, and TikTok direct message. In the comments section, viewers expressed their distress for Jay’s cat.

“Him reaching his paw out for help poor baby,” one viewer wrote.

“That is so mean and sad. There no way they didn’t know,” a second commented.

“I have a hard time believing this was an accident so good he’s okay poor baby,” a third stated.

Furthermore, others urged her to take legal action.

“Honestly I wouldn’t contact the apt ppl anymore. That just gives them time to prepare. You should contact an attorney and move out asap,” one user advised.

“I’m SO glad you got this on video and called the cops bc evidence for that lawsuit bc girl GET A LAWYERRRRR,” another urged.

However, Jay had a sneaking suspicion to record this incident, replying in the comments section, “I KNEW to record because my apartment complex doesn’t take accountability for anything. they for sure would’ve said I was lying.”

In a follow-up video, Jay recorded a conversation between her and one of the property employees. According to the content creator, a constant leak was happening in her kitchen. As a result, the maintenance crew pulled her kitchen apart.

“So, they pretty much pulled everything out of my kitchen,” she informed the employee. “I don’t even know how my cat back there, honestly but they patched the wall with him in it.”

This shocked the employee. To add insult to injury, Jay said she wasn’t notified the maintenance crew was stopping by that day.

“I was not even aware they were coming on Saturday,” she said. “They told me that they were coming back on Monday.”

While the leak was being repaired, maintenance allegedly reserved a hotel room for her. However, she said that didn’t happen.

“But when I went there, they said that they have no, like, record of me supposed to be going over there or reservation or anything under my name,” she said.

Of course the property manager & all of the other managers are off until tomorrow so there's really not much i can do until tomorrow. now i have to stay in my apartment like this because the property manager is the only one that can get me a hotel. 🚨⚠️ I did not want to be rude to or take my frustration out on the lady i spoke with because she is just the receptionist and she was very nice & listened to my concerns/complaints & agreed that this is some b.s ⚠️🚨 BUT, she confirmed with me that they were not suppose to be in my apartment yestrday, they are off on Saturday's and Sunday's so all of my questions still remain the same….. she also confirmed that the phone lines arent working right now & that they usually dont like okay perfect 🤦🏽‍♀️ see you tomorrow stephen 🙄

“I want to put it in as much of an email as I can for Stephen,” the employee replied.

Before leaving, Jay had a request: She didn’t want maintenance in her apartment when she was not there. According to the caption, she will meet with the property manager, Stephen, the next day.