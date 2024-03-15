‘I feel even more at home’: TikTok discovers gas station in Ireland named after Barack Obama

If you’re planning a trip to Ireland any time soon, there’s a very special gas station (yup, gas station) that you just might want to stretch your legs at — especially if you’re a fan of Barack Obama. Or should I say, if you’re a fan of Barraigh O’Bammagh?

Thanks to this TikTok, it was recently brought to my attention that an Obama-themed gas station sits on Ireland’s M7 highway.

Aptly named the Barack Obama Plaza, the Presidential pit stop boasts bronze statues of both the former President and First Lady, souvenir coins, magnets, mugs, cardboard cutouts, and recognition of his ancestral heritage.

“I thought [visiting the Barack Obama Plaza] would be a hilarious surprise for my fiancé, and it was made better that he fell asleep in the passenger seat, and when he woke up, he was greeted by the statues of the Obamas in front of the Plaza,” Emily Howard, the original poster of the now-viral TikTok, told The Daily Dot.

TIL that there’s a barack obama gas station in ireland. ayo edebiri must own this and you can’t convince me otherwise pic.twitter.com/imKjZAjLgY — Jason Dinh, Ph.D. (@byjasonpdinh) March 14, 2024

The gas station first opened in 2014 to commemorate the 44th U.S. President’s visit to the nearby town of Moneygall, aka the birthplace of his great-great-great-grandfather, Falmouth Kearney.

On the visit, Barack and Michelle were snapped enjoying pints of Guinness at a local pub. Obama (or O’Bammagh, in this particular circumstance) was quoted as saying: “I feel even more at home after that pint that I had.” (Worry not, these photos of the Obamas’ trip are all proudly framed and on display at the gas station.)

EQRoy/Shutterstock

Besides all the Obama paraphernalia, the Plaza is also a mini food court that has coffee, ice cream, a carvery, a bakery, pizza, and fast food. Lest we forget, there’s also a full-blown museum exhibition upstairs titled, “From Moneygall to the White House: The Influence of the Irish Abroad” which features, again, lots of Obama homages, but also highlights many other notable Irish-American U.S. Presidents, like Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and John F. Kennedy.

According to Business Insider, there’s even a meeting room you can book, which actually makes a lot of sense considering Moneygall is a good halfway point between many of Ireland’s major cities.

EQRoy/Shutterstock

However, the weirdest thing at the Barack Obama Plaza? According to Emily Howard, it was “The air pump outside in honor of Conan O’Brien.” I mean, hey, why not honor two Irish-American legends in one fell swoop?

So whether you’re planning a trip to Ireland or are simply basking in the Gaelic glow of this upcoming St. Patrick’s Day, I hope your day has been made a smidge greener now that you know about Ireland’s Barack Obama-themed gas station. You’re welcome, and “Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona duit!”

