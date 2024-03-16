‘So you lost the car?’: Auto body shop accidentally sends customer’s Escalade to Copart salvage yard

A claims adjuster finds out a body shop mistook her customer’s Escalade for a Ford Explorer and accidentally sent their car to the junkyard.

In a new TikTok with over 2.4 million views as of Saturday, claims adjuster and content creator Mommma (@mommasbackup) finds out the shocking news from the body shop and learns that the shop wants her to tell the customer.

“How did you confuse an Escalade with a Ford Explorer?” she begins, looking exasperated as she speaks to the body shop over the phone.

“Have you called the customer and told them how you lost their car? And that you towed it to Copart, the salvage yard?” she presses.

The text on the video reads, “Body shop mistakenly sent out customer’s Escalade to the salvage yard! Shop wants me to be the one to tell the customer! This is not good…an adjuster’s worst fear.”

The TikToker asks the shop if they’ve tried to call Copart to possibly save the Escalade.

“The customer has left me about eight, nine voicemails and basically every single voicemail is yelling through the phone,” she vents. “But you won’t call the customer yourself and tell them how you lost that vehicle, you want me to do that.”

“You have to understand the position this puts me in,” she continues. “Can’t believe this happened.”

She then offers to call Copart herself to see if there’s any chance the car is retrievable.

“I’ll call Copart at 8am their time and I’ll just hope they haven’t ripped the Escalade to shreds yet,” she offers as the video ends.

In the comments section, many users are not convinced the body shop had a mix-up and instead believe something more sinister has taken place.

“They sold the Escalade,” one user wrote simply.

“Someone needs to investigate the body shop. How do you mix up a Ford Explorer for an Escalade? That shop is planning on making a profit off the parts,” came a second user’s response.

“Nah!! The body shop sold that Escalade to salvage car parts in underground shops. Now they’ll just try to get insurance to pay off the Escalade,” a third user reasoned.

“As an employee of a body shop, I’m so mind blown this happened. I will not release a car to copart until the customer cleaned out and released the car,” another viewer reacted.

Others focused more on the reimbursement the customer was sure to receive in the wake of such a blatant error.

“Customer about to get a new ride,” wrote one viewer.

There are regulations in place at Copart to make sure a vehicle that is sold off to auction is in fact the correct one: In addition to checking a car’s model, the company checks each car’s 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to make sure it matches the one on file.

Viewers also mentioned that the vehicle will not be taken by Copart without the vehicle’s owner’s consent.

“I work at Copart and we don’t do anything with the vehicle. If the vehicle needs to be disposed of, another company would come and pick it up. But the vehicle should be fine, the VIN doesn’t match,” one person offered.

Another user responded, writing, “Right! As a Copart employee we will not take a vehicle without it being released by the owner.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mommma via TikTok private message for more information.

