‘Why they scamming’: Shopper says Marshalls is trying to trick customers by falsely advertising their phone cases

A Marshalls customer posted a viral video saying the store is falsely advertising its phone cases by putting the wrong-sized case into incorrectly labeled packaging.

Tennile (@tennileeeh) has reached over 6,700 views and 500 likes on her video as of the publication of this story.

To start her video, Tennile asks viewers who shop at Marshalls to let her know in the comments section if this has ever happened to them.

To give background, Tennile says she went to Marshalls to get a new phone case because she is a “phone case fanatic.”

“You know how they have cheap phone cases,” she adds, “like seven to 10-dollar range?”

Tennile says she made her way to the register to check out after finding a case for her iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, she says that as she was about to check out, the cashier asked her, “Did you check this to see if it fits your phone?”

Tennile says she doesn’t normally open packages while in the store, so she responded, “No.”

She says the cashier told her to go ahead and “see if it fits,” which made her try the case out and realize it did not.

“It says iPhone 14 Pro Max on the box,” Tennile says, adding that she opened the settings on her phone to show the cashier that her phone is, in fact, an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Tennile says the cashier then advised her to try another case to see if the first one she had gotten was faulty. However, the TikToker says she found another case marked as compatible with an iPhone 14 Pro Max that still did not fit.

“Why are y’all saying this fits iPhone 14 Pro Max?” she asks.

Next, Tennile says she searched for a case compatible with an iPhone 15. Surprisingly, she says that when she found one, she noticed the side of the box said it was also compatible with an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

“So we’re like, ‘Why are they not labeling their sh*t correctly?'” Tennile wonders.

She says she finally found and purchased a case that fit her phone after she and the cashier sorted through a handful of them.

Tennile shows viewers the packaging of the case she bought and explains, “I got this one, and it says it fits iPhone 12 and 13 Pro Max.”

“So why is my 14 fitting a 12 and a 13?” she adds. “I literally Googled it, and it said that the 14 case won’t fit the 13, 12.”

According to phone case retailer CaseMe, Tennile is correct. The retailer states that the dimensions of the iPhone 12 Pro Max are 160.8 mm* 78.1 mm* 7.4 mm, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max dimensions are 160.7 mm* 77.6 mm* 7.85 mm.

“As you can see, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max may look similar to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, … they are quite different on the inside,” CaseMe states. “This means that even if you already have iPhone 12 Pro Max case, you’ll need a new one.”

Tennile says the cashier mentioned to her that they’ve “been having a lot of problems with this” before she left the store.

“I think the brands are banking on people being like, ‘Oh, this is so cheap.’ Like, they’re not gonna come return this,” the cashier reportedly said.

Tennile says, “I mean, $7, $8, $9 adds up hella fast when it’s… half a million people buying it.”

“Marshalls, count your … days,” she adds, “Why are you trying to trick me?”

Before ending her video, Tennille gave a shout-out to the cashier who helped her. “I should ask her name ’cause she need a raise,” she concludes.

In the video’s caption, Tennile adds, “the brand is merkury innovations btw.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Tenille and Marshalls via email and to Merkury Innovations via media contact form for more information.