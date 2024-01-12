We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: A Republican who was caught stealing people’s food pics and passing them off as her own, a Walmart shopper finding someone’s framed family photo in the store, a man getting revenge on Costco by exposing its chocolate chip cookie recipe , and X suspending numerous left-leaning accounts without warning.

Mayra Flores, a former Republican congresswoman from Texas, has recently been accused of using food pictures from other people’s social media posts and reposting them without credit .

You’d think Walmart was a thrift store, given the family photos this woman found in the picture frame aisle .

A man with an axe to grind over an alleged past Costco incident is still angry with the big-box store—enough to where he’s revealed what he claims is its coveted cookie recipe.

At least nine accounts on X belonging to left-leaning journalists and activists were suspended without explanation. Hours later, the accounts were all reinstated.

👑 Main Character of the Week

Main Character of the Week: Special edition Stanley cups from Target

🌯 If you’re a Chipotle die-hard and have always wondered what it would be like to eat a Crunchwrap Supreme, an item that many Taco Bell customers argue is the best product offered by the chain, then this TikToker and Chipotle employee has got you covered .

📻 This man eavesdropped on retail workers who were talking smack about customers through a walkie-talkie, and people were very interested in what they had to say.

🚓 A woman who allegedly found an Orlando Police Department officer parked in her assigned spot has left a note threatening to get the officer towed if they persist in parking where they shouldn’t.

🐔 A TikToker has the internet all abuzz with her latest culinary adventure: deboning a Costco rotisserie chicken in under a minute .

🎮 In a series of viral clips with over 20 million views, one user captivates audiences with intense, high-energy simulations from the popular cooperative cooking game Overcooked.

💄 This Sephora worker is going viral for her video sharing what working for the store is really like .

🍽️ Although food inflation has slowed, going out to eat feels more expensive than ever. As a result, many have tried to find any method they can for saving money on their favorite meals and snacks.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became an unwitting safe space for queer creatives.

A flight attendant’s story about a first-class passenger asking for service during turbulence is making its rounds on social media.

In a viral video that has amassed over 153,000 views, TikToker Destanie(@destanieaaa) shared her account of the passenger’s demanding behavior.

“Our captain informs us that our flight is going to be turbulent for the first 30 minutes of the flight,” she began in the clip. “So we need to remain seated until it is safe for us to get up.

Despite the safety warning, Destanie said a woman in first class glared at her for remaining seated as instructed.