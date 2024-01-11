‘Who wants to make cookies?’: Man exposes Costco chocolate chip cookie recipe as revenge for getting membership card revoked

This article contains descriptions of calories.

A man with an axe to grind over an alleged past Costco incident is still angry with the big-box store—enough to where he’s revealed what he claims is its coveted cookie recipe.

The TikTok video documenting the saga comes from popular creator Jordan the Stallion (@jordan_the_stallion8), known in part for sharing corporate recipes with the masses. It starts with a stitch of a video alerting customers that it was replacing its beloved food court churros with chocolate chip cookies, before Jordan comes in to tell his tale.

“So, quick update,” he begins. “Costco took my membership card. Reason why was because, a while back, I tried to get their mac and cheese, and then when I tried to pay for it, they looked at my membership card, and they didn’t think it was me because I didn’t have my beard in my membership picture.”

Jordan has detailed his history with Costco in previous TikToks, including a post from last July in which he claims his membership card was taken away, characterizing the workers there as “treat[ing] their jobs more serious than TSA.”

Then, in December, he chronicled the mac and cheese incident, which he references in this latest Costco video (from Jan. 1, getting more than 5.9 million views). He says that after being made to put the mac and cheese back after his membership card membership card was rejected, “I do what any reasonable person would do. I shared the recipe with everybody so that they can just make it at home.”

The saga continues with Jordan saying, “Costco wasn’t too happy about that, because when I went back, the same cashier was giving me a hard time about my membership card. And I said, ‘You know what? Just keep it. Keep the card, because I want you to know exactly who keeps sharing these recipes, since you guys want to give me such a tough time.”

“So, then,” he reveals. “I shared with everybody how to make the churros.”

“Well, it’s been some time, and I think Costco thinks that everything is all good because that same cashier messaged me saying, ‘Hey, hope you had a great holiday.'”

Then, conspiratorially, Jordan asks, “Who wants to make cookies?”

He then runs through a recipe that includes “one cup of salted butter, a cup of brown sugar, a half cup of regular sugar, two eggs, a third cup of corn syrup, one tablespoon of molasses, a half teaspoon of vanilla extract, three and a half cups of flour, a half teaspoon of salt, a half teaspoon of baking soda, and one and a half cups of chocolate chunks.”

He then says—after preheating your oven to 350 degrees and baking for 11 minutes—”You’ll now have a Costco chocolate chunk cookie you made at home.”

It might not be something you want, though. According to an Allrecipes article, which came out on Monday and highlighted discourse from a Reddit post on the r/Costco subreddit, “One user posted their review of the latest food court addition, calling it ’10/10 taste, 1/10 tummy achy juice.’ The responses rolled in, both commiserating—”My wife felt the same way last night after inhaling 3/4 of it in the car,” another redditor said— and speculating why it might cause stomach problems for some.

The verdict might be what one redditor said without exaggeration: “That’s usually what happens when you consume 750 calories of fat and sugar in 5 minutes.”

The article noted that the mega-cookies slot in at anywhere from 750 to 800 calories each.

One viewer, noting his penchant for sharing recipes, remarked, “With all these recipes, you should have a cookbook out.”

