‘You had me at dabloon and then you said free sauce’: Raising Cane’s customer shares how to get free sauce for 3 months

Although food inflation has slowed, going out to eat feels more expensive than ever. As a result, many have tried to find any method they can for saving money on their favorite meals and snacks.

Some users have shared methods for getting cheaper meals at Taco Bell. Others have shown themselves buying meals meant for children, but ordering them via curbside pickup to remove any suspicion that they’re trying to get a deal. Even more users have offered viewers ways to recreate their favorite menu items at home.

Now, a user has sparked discussion after claiming that there’s a way to get 3 months of free Raising Cane’s sauce.

According to TikTok user Erin (@erindotmov) in a video with over 1.8 million views, the restaurant has “this thing going on right now where if you pay a dollar, which goes to charity…you get a Cane’s doubloon.”

This doubloon, she says, has some added benefits.

“It gets you free Cane’s sauce until the end of March,” she states.

Immediately, commenters were intrigued.

“You had me at dabloon and then you said free sauce,” wrote a user.

“I don’t even like Canes that much but I want that dabloon so bad,” added another.

So is it true that a $1 doubloon will get you free Cane’s sauce? Yes—but there’s a catch.

For context, Raising Cane’s was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. These doubloons are a fairly recent tradition that the chain launched in celebration of Mardi Gras. These doubloons are, in fact, valid for obtaining free sauce.

However, the doubloons are not available everywhere; while most can only be found in Louisiana, some locations in Missouri, Texas, Mississippi, and more also carry the doubloons. The full list of locations can be found on the chain’s website.

It is also true that the money from these doubloons goes to charity, though it appears the exact charity varies based on location. For example, one of the charities being benefited this year is Shreveport’s Holy Angels, which “is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual and development disabilities,” per the Shreveport Times.

Still, some claimed that the doubloon isn’t as needed as one might think.

“Normally if you’re nice or you go there often a crew member will often add sauces for free (I know I do),” declared a commenter.

