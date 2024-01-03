‘Asking for the Chipotle Crunchwrap everytime I go now’: Chipotle worker makes a Taco Bell Crunchwrap

If you’re a Chipotle die-hard and have always wondered what it would be like to eat a Crunchwrap Supreme, an item that many Taco Bell customers argue is the best product offered by the chain, then TikToker and Chipotle employee Juan Rodriguez (@the_luckyjuan) has got you covered.

In a viral video he uploaded to the platform that’s accrued over 442,000 views, Rodriguez shows how he makes a Crunchwrap at Chipotle.

While he does warn that the Crunchwrap he prepares, assembles, and then proudly shows off in the clip isn’t an official offering from the popular Mexican-style fast-casual chain, he does demonstrate that with Chipotle’s current standard ingredients and kitchen setup, making one is entirely possible. His cheffing got viewers’ mouths watering at the thought of what life would be like if only they, too, could order a Crunchwrap at Chipotle.

“I make a Taco Bell crunch wrap at Chipotle,” a voice narrates, as Rodriguez places a tortilla into a vat of actively sizzling fryer oil. The clip then cuts to the tortilla sufficiently fried and drying out in a basket.

He needs to take a short break in his crunch-wrap preparation, however, as there’s other prep work he must complete before finishing the Taco Bell item. This other prep includes frying up hard taco shells and cutting up fresh peppers in the kitchen as The Lonely Island’s “I’m on a Boat” blasts over a loudspeaker. He readies bags of fresh tortilla chips for patrons, and then finally gets to work on Crunchwrap assembly.

It starts with a large tortilla garnished with some shredded cheese and chicken. He then places the smaller, fried tortilla over the chicken and cheese. Salsa is then layered on top of this smaller hard tortilla, along with a dollop of sour cream, and some shredded lettuce. Rodriguez then gets to wrapping the tortilla up in its traditional Crunchwrap fashion before turning it over and placing it on a piece of foil.

The meal isn’t done however: it still needs to be hot pressed: so he takes it over to the appliance that’s usually reserved for quesadillas at the chain and slides the Crunchwrap inside. After it’s sufficiently toasted, he brings the item to a cutting board, grabs a circular pizza cutter, and scrapes the top of the lightly charred tortilla, which gives off a satisfying sound signifying it’s been perfectly cooked.

He swiftly cuts it down the middle and then opens it up to reveal the Tex-Mex goodness inside, but if you think that you’re going to order up one of these bad boys, Rodriguez says you’ve got another thing coming.

“DISCLAIMER PLEASE DO NOT GO TO YOUR CHIPOTLE AND ASK ANY OF THEM TO MAKE YOU THIS. WE WILL NOT MAKE YOU THIS AS THIS IS FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES,” he wrote in the caption.

That message didn’t seem to dissuade this commenter, however, who wrote: “Not me asking for the chipotle crunch wrap every time I go now.”

Another person said that despite Rodriguez’s assertion to not pester Chipotle employees about the Crunchwrap, customers certainly have ways of ensuring workers make enough of them so that they’re ultimately placed on the menu. “We bullied them into selling quesadillas, we can do it again. (Please do not, I kid. These workers don’t deserve that.),” they wrote.

Others noted that he could’ve made the Crunchwrap even more appetizing by including additional ingredients. “The absence of queso hurts,” one wrote. While another person penned: “No beans or queso?!”

Someone else said that while Rodriguez’s Chipotle restaurant may not be up to making Crunchwraps for its customers, there are similar establishments that would have no problem doing so: “good thing qdoba and moes will *mario dance inserted.*”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chipotle via email and Rodriguez via TikTok comment for further information.