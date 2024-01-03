‘You think you would have got a warning?’: Viewers divided after woman leaves note for police officer parked in her assigned spot

A woman who allegedly found an Orlando Police Department officer parked in her assigned spot has left a note threatening to get the officer towed if they persist in parking where they shouldn’t.

The video documenting the transgression came from creator Ruby Red (@ruby.red53), and since it went up on TikTok on Friday, it’s drawn more than 327,700 views and nearly 400 comments debating whether she was in the right.

The video starts with the sound of sirens in the background and the creator saying, “OK, so we all have assigned parking, and not only is it assigned, we have to pay to park, OK?”

Ruby Red then notes that she pays for her parking space every month, yet she says she’s repeatedly found the officer’s car parked there. “So I’m gonna leave him a little notey-note and let him know that [I’d] hate to have to tow him.”

She then shows the note that she eventually wraps around the handle of the police car. It reads: “Hey officer, this is my parking space (assigned parking). Please don’t park here. I would hate to have to get your vehicle towed,” with a smiley face at the end.

Her accompanying caption reads, “I mean no one is above the law right?”

Commenters shared their thoughts on the matter.

“I’m not leaving no note,” one commenter offered. “He would have had to pick his truck up from the tow yard.”

“I wouldn’t give him a warning,” another agreed. “Just have him towed.”

“I doubt that they tow it but it’s worth a shot to get the cop in trouble,” someone else said.

Others pointed out that it’s unlikely a tow company would actually take a police vehicle away, but someone else had a suggestion for what to do.

“Call the department and let them know his cruiser number and he won’t do that again.”

But one claimed that even official vehicles can be towed, saying, “As a ex tow driver I’ve impounded a Secret Service vehicle for illegally parking so I would gladly tow this one for you.”

At least one used the video as a springboard to complain about police in the Central Florida city, noting, “Saw two Orlando police using express on I-4 going over 80 mph, the speed limit is 60… yet they pull over people for speeding.”

In response to a commenter asking if the officer was “on a late night creep,” Ruby Red posted a follow-up video showing that the car and note remained in her parking spot the next day. “He had him a long night, y’all,” the TikToker noted.

However, in a second follow-up posted Wednesday, five days after her initial video, the TikToker said her “little notey-note worked fine,” and she didn’t have to contact her leasing office, a towing company, or the officer’s precinct or sergeant.

“So, as you can see, I’m in my park, and he’s over there,” Ruby Red said as she panned her camera to show that the officer was parked next to her with one space in between. “I don’t know who park he’s in—and don’t give a damn. I got my park.” She concluded by declaring the issue “resolved” and reminding viewers, “No one is above the law.

