‘These kids make me wanna reevaluate my entire job’: Sephora worker shares what the job is really like

In December, a video from TikToker Chloe (@chloevanberkel) went viral. In the video, she speaks about a new phenomenon of young girls frequenting stores like Sephora and Ulta. She argues that these tweens often purchase expensive products that don’t seem age-appropriate and are not respectful of other shoppers and the store’s employees.

Chloe’s viral video prompted lots of discourse. Many TikToker users resonate with her thoughts on the matter, including content creator and Sephora employee Gihane (@gigipimpin), who stitched Chloe’s video to share her own first-hand experience with the matter from the perspective of an employee.

She begins the video confirming Chloe’s theory, “Yes. Sephora employee here. … Not only are they little girls, but it’s little girls with no respect. … These little children come in there, like, they run shit,” she shares.

She then dives into a story, providing an example of said behavior. “This little girl walked up in front of my guest, didn’t say hi, didn’t say, excuse me. She just proceeded to shove a rare beauty blush in my face and asked me, do you guys have this in the shade,” Gihane says.

She goes on to share that she and the customer she was assisting were appalled by the little girl’s behavior. Even though she informed the girl that she was in the middle of assisting someone, she says the girl persisted, demanding her help immediately.

She says she reluctantly helped the girl, only to realize the product the girl is looking for is on the shelf and plenty in stock. “I turned around and looked at the rare beauty and cap. There were, like, six of that one blush color,” Gihane shares,

She continues, “And not only that. … Her friend needs another color. She comes and shoves it in my face. Yeah, and I need this one, too.”

Gihane says she opened the drawer at the bottom of the merchandise stand to grab the brush for the girl, only for the girl to hit her in the head with another blush.

“She didn’t even say sorry. Like, these kids seriously make me want to reevaluate my whole entire job,” she pleads.

Gihane’s video has 8.1 million views. Like Chloe’s original video, many viewers related to Gihane’s experience chiming in to share similar frustrations.

“It actually makes makeup shopping overstimulating. Then the one time you do need help no one can because they tryna get a kid out the way,” one viewer commented. Another shared, “Fellow Sephora girlie here. Felt everything. I’ve had children ROLL their eyes at me. I will call your mother don’t try me.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Gihane and Sephora via email for comment.