Anime fans will be able to stream their favorite shows on Delta Airlines flights as the airline and anime streaming service Crunchyroll announce a partnership.

How can Delta passengers watch Crunchyroll?

Starting later this year, a curated selection of around 50,000 Crunchyroll anime TV show episodes and movies will be available on Delta Airline’s in-flight streaming, according to Polygon.

Passengers will also be able to stream Crunchyroll on their phones using Delta’s in-flight wifi. Those who opt to use their personal device will be able to access a 24-hour free trial of Crunchyroll.

“There is nothing better on a long flight than immersing yourself in the rich storytelling and world-building of anime. When they get hooked, they can continue their experience on the app,” Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini says in a statement.

How did anime fans react to the announcement?

Anime fans share their excitement for the partnership on platforms like X. Some expect the move to draw more passengers to Delta.

“All anime fans who will be taking flights with Delta Airlines from now on,” one posts with a clip from an anime.

Another X post shows an already-known meme, showing all passengers watching anime on their in-flight streaming.

“Banger. Flying Delta now on,” a user writes.

“Delta bouta have folks missing their connecting flights just to finish an arc,” another fan remarks.

Others joke about awkward, fake scenarios that the new partnership could cause on flights.

“When I’m on a Delta and want to watch anime, but not on Crunchyroll, so I decide to pirate it from my phone and the Crunchy AI detects this, and immediately crashes the plane,” one X user writes.

Another joked they suspect some fans may watch explicit anime, called hentai, on the flight, making other passengers uncomfortable.

A third jokes about a common bug-eyed expression featured in many anime, which may confuse passengers who aren’t fans of the genre.

