‘Tell me why I have not been served yet’: Flight attendant says first-class passenger demanded cart service in the middle of turbulence

A flight attendant’s story about a first-class passenger asking for service during turbulence is making its rounds on social media.

In a viral video that has amassed over 153,000 views, TikToker Destanie(@destanieaaa) shared her account of the passenger’s demanding behavior.

“Our captain informs us that our flight is going to be turbulent for the first 30 minutes of the flight,” she began in the clip. “So we need to remain seated until it is safe for us to get up.

Despite the safety warning, Destanie said a woman in first class glared at her for remaining seated as instructed.

“Hi, um, so tell me why I haven’t been served yet,” the woman reportedly asked the seated flight attendant.

“So I’m not sure if you heard the announcement that the captain just made,” Destanie replied. “He said that we’re expecting some turbulence, so he ordered that the whole entire crew stay seated.”

Destanie said the explanation was apparently insufficient, and the woman continued to demand service.

“This is the smoothest flight I’ve ever felt,” the woman reportedly shot back.

The worker said she then explained that turbulence could happen at any time, even if the flight appeared calm.

Destanie said the woman argued that there was no reason to delay her service since “unexpected” events like turbulence could happen at any time during the flight. The flight attendant said the woman finally conceded after being reminded of the safety risk, though not before calling Destanie’s adherence to the rules “bizarre.”

When in-flight service finally began, Destanie said the passenger was so mean and demanding that she made another flight attendant cry.

“That woman made her cry because we didn’t have any Chardonnay,” she said.

In the comments section, other flight attendants could relate and shared similar experiences.

“Literally me yesterday working DFW-SAT. Man threw up his hands and said ‘why did I pay for first class then?'” one viewer wrote.

“Had to stop service for a medical emergency the other day and then got screamed at for not getting this lady her coke during it,” a second said.

“I got yelled at for adjusting someone’s bag to make room for another,” another added.

