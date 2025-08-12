Cosmetics brand e.l.f. releases a commercial with controversial comedian Matt Rife, sparking debate about the brand’s target audience.

Featured Video

Why was Matt Rife in an e.l.f. commercial?

In a commercial posted to e.l.f.’s YouTube page on Aug. 11, Matt Rife acts as a lawyer, asking viewers if “overpriced beauty” has hurt their wallets. The drugstore makeup brand is well-known for its high-quality and affordable products.

He acts alongside drag performer Heidi N Closet, who plays the fictional lawyer “e.l.f.ino,” while Rife plays “schmarnes.” It’s clearly a riff on Cellino & Barnes, two injury attorneys whose commercials were popular in the early 2000s.

Advertisement

“I know a thing or two about red flags. And pricey makeup? You deserve better than that,” Rife says in the clip.

The commercial concludes with Rife telling viewers to call “1-855-COLD-HARD-LASH” as a promo of the brand’s Incredi-Curl Curling & Volumizing Mascara.

Why did Rife star in it? The closest to an answer comes from a press release by e.l.f. A quote attributed to Rife says, “The whole campaign cracked me up—Heidi and I had the best time creating it—and it resonates. I grew up seeing those over-the-top law firm ads, so getting to parody one while backing a brand that actually delivers? That’s a case I’ll always take.”

Advertisement

What did viewers think of his cameo?

Shortly after the commercial airs, viewers share their disgust with Rife’s inclusion in the campaign.

Many note Rife’s prior accusations of secretly dating multiple women and making domestic violence jokes during comedy sets. Several question why a brand that markets primarily to women would include him in a campaign.

“Ew, ELF hired Matt Rife?!? Did they think we forgot about how awful he is,” one commenter writes.

Advertisement

“@elfcosmetics working with a man like Matt Rife, who is extremely misogynistic and sexist, when their primary demographic is women?” an X user asks.

so like, why is @elfcosmetics working with a man like matt rife who is extremely misogynistic and sexist when their primary demographic is women? pic.twitter.com/uaniH5waHk — tori 🏎️💨🧱 TS12!!!!!! (@f1cleclercs) August 11, 2025

“There’s no reason to have Rife here. He doesn’t like women, he sure shouldn’t be in an ad….. targeted for women,” another says.

On Reddit, some users speculate that the brand intentionally tries to fuel outrage to draw attention to their products.

Advertisement

“Literally just watched a video about e.l.f. and some of their weird or random marketing.. the fake ‘cruelty free ad’ apology thing? I guess they are doubling down on the conservative-coded poking fun at real-life issues and pandering to anti-woke ‘cancel culture’ type people for marketing,” one suggests.

“Oh, they’re getting on the outrage marketing train. Bye e.l.f.,” another commenter remarks.

Others say they will no longer purchase e.l.f. products following the campaign.

Advertisement

“Really? Matt Rife? This is so disappointing. Goodbye e.l.f., it was a good ride but I refuse to support a brand that platforms a man that thinks domestic violence is funny,” one says.

“So e.l.f. cosmetics wants to cancel themselves. Fine, goodbye. At this point, all people need is one reason and we’re gone,” another writes.

“Yeah, this is gross, I’m out,” a third adds.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.