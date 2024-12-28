The most talked-about celebrity moments on the internet in 2024

2024 has not lacked in moments that got the internet talking. From politics to pop culture, celebrities made headlines for living their lives with the rest of us watching.

Let’s be honest: there were high highs and low lows this year. Despite a world where the conversation moves fast, some of 2024’s biggest celebrity moments still have us talking.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef takes over discourse

Who knew that the continued dislike between Kendrick Lamar and Drake would turn into the most prolific rap beef in modern history? No detail was spared in the verses that described how the two artists felt about each other. What might have been even more unexpected, however, is how Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” would become one of the biggest songs of the year — in which he plainly calls out the “Hotline Bling” rapper.

Not Like Ushttps://t.co/QT59YqdUQ6 — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) May 4, 2024

The internet couldn’t contain itself as the artists traded barbs over a number of tracks. It was so big that it arguably helped earn Kendrick his spot as the halftime performer at the upcoming Super Bowl.

Olympic fever consumes the world

The 2024 Summer Olympics were possibly the most viral games yet. Athletes from all around the globe won medals and the adoration of countless fans online.

Many famous faces appeared at the games, like Snoop Dogg, who appeared all over the games to cheer for the USA team, and Simone Biles took home the gold—and created the memes.

The games created some new household names, too: active TikToker and Rugby player Ilona Maher inspired many; Australian breakdancer Raygun inspired the memes; Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec, the Muffin Man, and Steven Nedoroscik, who taught us what a Pommel Horse is.

Arguably, no celebrity made more of an impact on the 2024 Paris games than Flava Flav, who sponsored the American Water Polo teams after learning that many athletes work second and third jobs to make ends meet.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s evolving love story

One of the biggest surprises out of 2023 continued in 2024, with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift proving their relationship was far more than a fling. The two have had umpteen adorable outings that prove their bond is lasting, and fans couldn’t be happier for them. Amid a powerful time in both their careers, it feels like the stars are aligning for this couple.

The conversation around this relationship had plenty of opportunities to spring up online this year. From comparisons to exes, getting the ick, to being some of the greatest talents in their respective industries, there’s been tons of interest in this power couple.

All things Selena Gomez

From starting her year spilling tea to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes to ending it as an engaged woman, 2024 was full of major moments for Selena Gomez. The starlet proved her powerhouse presence both on and off the screen and became a billionaire doing it.

Every move Selena made this year made for conversation after conversation. The talented actress has been open about not loving when her life makes headlines, but this year, she’s seemed to embrace the good and the bad and celebrate her journey to where she is today. She also recently got engaged to Benny Blanco.

Baby Bieber

Nothing made the internet collectively feel older or more excited than seeing Justin Bieber and wife Hailey become parents. The couple welcomed son Jack Blues Bieber in August, with the internet freaking out over Bieber’s first baby, baby, baby.

Justin Timberlake’s DUI

Most people thought that the big NSYNC reunion would be Justin Timberlake‘s most newsworthy moment of the year. Months later, fans were surprised by news of his DUI arrest in The Hamptons.

Serious situations as such don’t always go viral, even when celebrities are at the center, but one sentence changed that. During his time in police custody, Timberlake allegedly bemoaned how his arrest was “going to ruin the tour,” launching reactions and memes online.

King Charles and Kate Middleton battle cancer

One of the most shocking moments of the year was learning that not one but two senior members of the British Royal Family have battled cancer. King Charles’ diagnosis came in February, and weeks later, Princess Catherine revealed her own diagnosis.

With those admissions came tons of online discourse about transparency in the royal family. Discussions about what responsibilities still seem important and which don’t in the modern age and countless conspiracies on what the truth is about what goes on beyond the palace gates launched.

Diddy goes to jail

Diddy‘s arrest on numerous federal charges and an onslaught of subsequent lawsuits regarding possibly related offenses sent shockwaves through pop culture.

As conversations about the arrest evolved online, some felt that this was the first step in a long-needed reckoning in hip-hop. Issues of women’s rights, racism, sexism, and more have come up in online conversations that only stand to continue into the new year as the legal process continues to unfold.

Beyoncé comes out in support of Kamala Harris

We all know that Beyoncé doesn’t leave the house for just anything. When the Queen herself came out to show her support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, it was a major moment for women, women of color, Texans, and so many more people inspired by their vision for the future.

Drake Bell and other Nickelodeon stars come forward with their truth

Admissions by several child stars from ’90s Nickelodeon shows about inappropriate behaviors, uncomfortable work environments, and, in some cases, abuse and assault rocked the internet this year.

While not the brightest note of the year to dwell on, Quiet on Set, the documentary that aired these accounts, started tremendous conversations. The discussions of whether it’s appropriate for children to work in the entertainment industry, accountability for offenders, and more are important and necessary in implementing change, protecting the vulnerable, and serving justice to victims.

The Daily Dot looks back at the year that was in our 2024 Year in Review.

