‘Taylor Swift cinematic universe is kinda crazy’: Jason Kelce meeting Ice Spice was not on anyone’s 2024 bingo card

People online are losing their minds over Taylor Swift introducing her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, to her “Karma” collaborator, Ice Spice.

Taylor arrived at Super Bowl 2024 on Sunday after performing four back-to-back shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan for the latest leg of her Eras tour. But while many fans expected the Midnights singer to be at the game, no one was expecting Ice Spice to be in the box with her.

The two arrived, along with Swift’s mom, Andrea, and Kelce’s mom, Donna, at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday and made their way up to the luxury booth from where they would watch the game. It was there that cameras caught the moment when Taylor introduced Jason to Ice Spice.

Complex posted a video of the meeting, in which Swift and Ice Spice talk before Kelce walks up to hug Taylor. After they embrace, Taylor introduces him to Ice Spice.

Jason Kelce being introduced to Ice Spice by Taylor Swift is not something we expected to see tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/eI2T9vdhiX — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 11, 2024

Several people were taken by the display of affection between the potential sibling-in-laws, but most people gravitated toward the meeting between the football player and the “Deli” rapper. As Complex tweeted, “Jason Kelce being introduced to Ice Spice by Taylor Swift is not something we expected to see tonight.”

X, formerly Twitter, soon started flourishing with memes about the meeting. One user imagined the conversation between the two and how Jason might have introduced himself.

“Ice and Spice, just how I like my margaritas! Ha, I’m Jason” pic.twitter.com/x7DKI5C6E5 — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 11, 2024

Another user cast the three as various characters from “Annie,” referring to the ongoing joke about Ice Spice looking like she would be perfectly cast as the titular character in a reboot of the musical.

Rooster and Lily St. Regis when they came to kidnap Annie pic.twitter.com/QsCj7FRg3t — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) February 11, 2024

Someone else captioned the video of Kelce and Ice Spice, “Me introducing my Bushwick friend to my Murray Hill friend,” imagining the moment when you introduce friends from two different friend groups.

"Am I the shit or not even the fart?" pic.twitter.com/v6ReP1s4qB — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) February 11, 2024

Imagine explaining to someone a year ago why Jason Kelce meeting Ice Spice is culturally relevant pic.twitter.com/qtUUlzR9Cu — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 11, 2024

The interaction between Kelce and Ice Spice comes shortly after memes of a shirtless Jason celebrating behind Taylor during a moment during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Additionally, Jason, who is a center lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been in the news recently due to rumors surrounding his potential retirement after 13 years playing football.

Ice Spice also had a huge win during the evening as her new commercial for PepsiCo’s lemon soda Starry during the Super Bowl. The advertisement is yet another notch in the belt for the 24-year-old rapper, who’s had a meteoric rise since 2022. She was also recently nominated for four Grammys, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for “Barbie World.”