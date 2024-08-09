12 Ilona Maher TikToks that are straight-up inspirational

There have been so many personalities, new and known, that have come out of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Paris has given us the opportunity to get to know athletes on a deeper level, and it’s obvious there have been some stand-outs. Ilona Maher is, without a doubt, one of those athletes.

Not only did she help the U.S. Women’s Rugby team win bronze at the Paris games, but she was a major contributor to the online Olympic experience. In the lead-up to the big event and in every moment it’s unfolded, Ilona has shared her thoughts, humorous and relevant TikToks, and some real talk for those who need it.

As we’ve gotten to know Ilona Maher more and more, she’s proven she’s a true gem. The 27-year-old is masterfully using her platform to entertain, to educate, to show up and show out in all the best ways.

Here are just a few of the times when Ilona Maher inspired us all.

1. Ilona Maher started adding “inspirational” to her résumé by being a true beacon of body positivity.

2. She encourages everyone to celebrate their bodies and their individual strengths.

3. Ilona has been unapologetic about her body.

4. When the haters have something to say about it, she comes through with nothing but facts.

@ilonamaher As long as haters keep saying dumb stuff, I’m gonna keep clapping back ♬ original sound – Ilona Maher

5. Her self-esteem is everything.

6. She’s especially relatable and inspirational when she’s unafraid to be upfront about looking for love.

7. And she takes the weird responses to that in stride.

8. Ilona Maher showed she’s also a business babe, selling Jason Kelce on being a women’s rugby superfan.

9. When she met Snoop Dogg and was as delighted as any of us would be.

10. She’s got a sense of humor about her current moment in the spotlight.

11. She’s mastered the humble brag

12. Ilona is a real girl’s girl

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.