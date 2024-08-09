12 Ilona Maher TikToks that are straight-up inspirational

There have been so many personalities, new and known, that have come out of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Paris has given us the opportunity to get to know athletes on a deeper level, and it’s obvious there have been some stand-outs. Ilona Maher is, without a doubt, one of those athletes.
Not only did she help the U.S. Women’s Rugby team win bronze at the Paris games, but she was a major contributor to the online Olympic experience. In the lead-up to the big event and in every moment it’s unfolded, Ilona has shared her thoughts, humorous and relevant TikToks, and some real talk for those who need it.
As we’ve gotten to know Ilona Maher more and more, she’s proven she’s a true gem. The 27-year-old is masterfully using her platform to entertain, to educate, to show up and show out in all the best ways.
Here are just a few of the times when Ilona Maher inspired us all.
1. Ilona Maher started adding “inspirational” to her résumé by being a true beacon of body positivity.
@ilonamaher ♬ original sound – Tommy Richman
2. She encourages everyone to celebrate their bodies and their individual strengths.
@ilonamaher Seen yourself in these athletes @paris2024 @Team USA @Olympics #olympics ♬ original sound – Ilona Maher
3. Ilona has been unapologetic about her body.
@ilonamaher Rockin my cellulite #cellulite #athlete #rugby #bodypositivity ♬ original sound – Ilona Maher
4. When the haters have something to say about it, she comes through with nothing but facts.
@ilonamaher
As long as haters keep saying dumb stuff, I’m gonna keep clapping back♬ original sound – Ilona Maher
5. Her self-esteem is everything.
@ilonamaher Here to cause a ruckus @paris2024 @Team USA @SKIMS @Love Island USA @Love Island ♬ original sound – Ilona Maher
6. She’s especially relatable and inspirational when she’s unafraid to be upfront about looking for love.
@ilonamaher I got a text!!@Love Island ♬ original sound – Ilona Maher
7. And she takes the weird responses to that in stride.
@ilonamaher #greenscreen ♬ lets f go cody ko – mary
8. Ilona Maher showed she’s also a business babe, selling Jason Kelce on being a women’s rugby superfan.
@ilonamaher We got Jason Kelce @Team USA @paris2024 @Olympics @USA Rugby #jasonkelce ♬ original sound – Ilona Maher
9. When she met Snoop Dogg and was as delighted as any of us would be.
@ilonamaher But he does now. Probably not though @Snoop Dogg @paris2024 @Olympics @Team USA ♬ Nuthin' But A "G" Thang – Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg
10. She’s got a sense of humor about her current moment in the spotlight.
@ilonamaher
Will i ever know peace again?♬ original sound – Ilona Maher
11. She’s mastered the humble brag
@ilonamaher Haters gonna hate but imma keep working @paris2024 @Team USA @Olympics #olympics ♬ feather on SNL – aimee ❀
12. Ilona is a real girl’s girl
@ilonamaher
Please, i beg you♬ original sound – Ilona Maher
