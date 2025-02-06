Here’s why some fans are boycotting the upcoming ‘Scream 7’ film

Decoding Fandom is a weekly column that dives deep into the world of fan culture and runs on Wednesdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

When pop culture and politics collide online, the discourse heats up.



A couple of years ago, we discussed a controversy that had movie fans up in arms. Melissa Barrera, an actress who starred in the fifth and sixth Scream movies, was fired from Scream 7 because of several pro-Palestine posts on Instagram. Scream fans who agreed with Barrera’s political views disavowed the film , and the future of the franchise seemed precarious.



Though some fans hoped Scream 7 might be scrapped altogether, Spyglass Media Group, the production company behind the film, is moving full speed ahead with the next installment.



Last week, the studio announced a piece of casting news that sparked much discussion online. Matthew Lillard, who played Stu in the first film, is set to return for Scream 7 despite his character dying back in 1996. This news follows the announcement of several other big names returning to the franchise, including original final girl Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and Scream 3’s Scott Foley.

Politically-minded fans angered by ‘Scream 7’ casting news

Reactions to this new development varied, but many were not happy.

Scream fans incensed by Barrera’s firing back in 2023 remain upset by the situation and made their voices heard on X. One account, called BoycottScream7 , exclusively posts about the campaign to boycott the film, as was recently endorsed by the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement via Instagram.



Such fans haven’t forgiven Spyglass for firing Melissa, and many are upset with the actors who agreed to reprise their roles. “what pisses me off even more is that matthew lillard praised melissa for speaking out only for him to turn around and do scream 7 truly no backbone,” one X user wrote. One fan referred to the returning actors as “scabs,” while another wrote that the film is “A symbol of fascism and conservatism.”



Others expressed their disappointment at the studio’s attempt to use “nostalgia bait” and “fan service” to garner more excitement for the film. Many called Spyglass’ actions “desperate” and an attempt to erase what they’ve done.



“I’m so sick of seeing casting announcements literally daily,” one fan wrote. In response to all of this casting news, a number of fans posted fake casting announcements for random people or objects in the films, such as “BREAKING: Courtney Cox’s SCREAM 3 bangs cast in SCREAM 7.”



One fan suggested the film is “written and directed by Reddit,” while another wrote that it “feels like someone’s fanfiction that got made into a movie.” Indeed, many fans are skeptical that this “stunt casting” will result in a good film, and a few compared the news to Robert Downey Jr’s controversial casting as Dr. Doom .

Other fans want to keep politics out of pop culture

You can’t have internet discourse without backlash to the backlash, and the Scream fandom is no different.

Numerous fans took issue with plans to boycott the film and derided those who were critical of Scream 7’s political implications. “Stop mingling our entertainment with bad governments,” one X user wrote, while several others noted that “it’s not that serious.” One fan described such critics as having “daily meltdowns and temper tantrums.”



A few suggested that it’s the boycotters doing the most harm. “you Melissa and Jenna Ortega stans are the true spreaders of hate and division,” one user wrote. “lol every legacy cast member coming back despite a year of misery and violence inflicted by “boycotters” ☠️ Siri, what is “backfire,” wrote another.



Still, some fans remained blissfully ignorant of the discourse. Several logged on to express their excitement about the film and theorize about how the casting will play out. “I’m hyped! I trust in [director] Kevin Williamson,” one fan wrote. “SCREAM 7 is actually going to be the best fkin SCREAM movie that we’ve seen in years,” another fan predicted.



Though the response to this Scream 7 news was far from unanimous, the number of fans who have lost faith in or disavowed the franchise is significant. Across all genres, more and more fans lack trust in both studios’ will to do the ethical thing and their ability to make interesting films or television shows.



Nonetheless, it seems likely that plenty of viewers will still show up at the theater to watch the film, regardless of any controversy. As one long-suffering fan wrote, “scream 7 will be the worst film ever made and it’ll also make a lot of money.”

