‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ fans worried about the show’s legacy following revival news 

Film and television producers see reboots and legacy sequels as potential goldmines, but these projects are often controversial among viewers. The most newsworthy revival as of late has already sparked endless discourse among fans. It’s the revival of the beloved series Buffy the Vampire Slayer , and if you take internet users’ word for it, nobody is okay.



It should come as a surprise to no one that fans reacted quite passionately to the news, and many of these reactions followed a similar thread. A significant portion of fans had the same gut response: We don’t want this.

Some fans argued that the original series ended perfectly, and any revival or reboot would “destroy that.” Attempting to summarize attitudes online, one fan on X put it like this: “fake buffy fans are excited for a reboot Real buffy fans are screaming in agony.”



Others expressed concern about the extent of series star Sarah Michelle Gellar’s involvement . “if she’s not the main role then cancel it i’m so serious,” one fan wrote. This prophecy may come true, as reports indicate that Gellar will be a recurring character rather than the lead. “Then what’s the point then,” one fan wrote in response.

Many fans worried about ‘Buffy’ revival

Among longtime fans, the mood is one of trepidation. Many are worried the revival will “ruin” or “taint” the series for them. One fan was afraid a revival would destroy their childhood memories, while another claimed a new series may tarnish the legacy of the original. On Reddit, several users described their feelings as “scared,” “worried,” “anxious” and “stressed.”



Still, other fans had faith that the series could withstand any contemporary updates. “nothing will ever ruin buffy for me,” one fan wrote on X. “No matter what, the original show remains amazing. Nothing can taint that,” wrote another.



A few fans had specific concerns about the content of the revival. Some hoped against hope that fan-favorite Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) might return, the ending of Angel notwithstanding. Others wished the original vampires could return, though their ages would make that difficult.



Some saw the revival as an opportunity to improve on the shortcomings of the original series. A few fans expressed their dream that “Fuffy,” the romantic relationship between Buffy and Faith (Eliza Dushku), would finally be acknowledged. Another fan noted that this new series could expand the show’s representational scope by including “Black girl slayers, trans girl slayers, lesbian slayers.”

Joss Whedon remains a sore spot for fans

Of course, the elephant in the room casts a long shadow. Since Charisma Carpenter accused series creator Joss Whedon of abuse—and his ex-wife wrote a scathing essay —conversations about Buffy have become more complicated .

While most fans seem to agree that Whedon is an unsavory human being, a number of Redditors argued that the series can’t possibly work without his contributions. “Wheadon sucks, but it’s not Buffy without him,” one fan wrote.



For other fans, the Whedon problem created something of a moral dilemma. One Redditor articulated the conflicted sentiment like this: “No interest in this without Whedon. Also would have no interest in it if he was involved.”



For some, Gellar’s confirmed involvement in the series has shifted their opinion. “I trust SMG with Buffy’s legacy,” one Redditor wrote. “if Sarah says she’s got us… i believe her,” wrote another.



But others don’t have the same unwavering faith in the actress. Gellar has expressed several opinions about the series—hating season six, thinking Buffy and Xander should have hooked up, shipping Buffy and Angel (aka Bangel)—that many fans don’t agree with, and has often noted that she doesn’t remember much about the show. Others questioned her taste in projects during her post-Buffy career. “her involvement doesn’t necessarily make me feel great,” one Redditor wrote.



Even so, certain fans conveyed their excitement about the new series without any of these reservations. “Screaming, crying, throwing up,” one fan exclaimed on X. “we are so back,” wrote another. On Tumblr, some users expressed their elation in all caps, though “Spuffy” (Spike and Buffy) fans worried about a Bangel shipper like Gellar being involved.



It seems Buffy producers will be fighting an uphill battle trying to convince OG fans to get on board. The most common concern centers on the preservation of the show’s legacy, a prevalent impulse among longstanding fans of any media property. Many want to protect their beloved show and don’t trust the Hollywood machine to get things right.



Nonetheless, inquisitive skepticism may be enough to turn eyeballs toward the screen. As one fan on Reddit wrote, they are “Curiously pessimistic with a dash of optimism.”

